e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / EU police agency Europol warns of fake coronavirus vaccines

EU police agency Europol warns of fake coronavirus vaccines

The warning urged heightened vigilance by the EU’s 27 member nations and other countries to “the possible involvement of criminals in the vaccine development and distribution process.”

world Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 22:06 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Associated Press | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
The Hague, Netherlands
It urged EU members to share with Europol “any relevant information on criminal activities related to Covid-19 or flu vaccines.”
It urged EU members to share with Europol “any relevant information on criminal activities related to Covid-19 or flu vaccines.”(REUTERS)
         

European Union police agency Europol issued a warning Friday highlighting the risk of organized crime scams linked to Covid-19 vaccines, including the possibility criminals will try to sell dangerous counterfeit vaccines or to hijack shipments of genuine shots.

In an “early warning notification,” Europol said that crime gangs already have reacted to opportunities presented by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Once a legitimate vaccine enters the market, counterfeited versions of the specific vaccine brand are expected to circulate rapidly,” the agency’s warning said, citing a phony flu vaccine that the World Health Organization discovered in Mexico in October.

“Similar to the fake influenza vaccine encountered in Mexico, counterfeit Covid-19 vaccines may represent a significant public health threat if they are ineffective at best or toxic at worst, given their production in underground labs without hygiene standards,” Europol said. “Fake vaccines may even have a wider-reaching impact if new outbreaks emerge in communities assumed to be vaccinated.”

The warning urged heightened vigilance by the EU’s 27 member nations and other countries to “the possible involvement of criminals in the vaccine development and distribution process.”

Europol said the “expected arrival of a genuine Covid-19 vaccine has already inspired criminal activities and will likely be exacerbated once vaccines become available.”

The statement came after Britain gave emergency approval Wednesday to a vaccine produced by US drugmaker Pfizer and Germany-based BioNTech, making Britain the first Western country to authorize a vaccine against the coronavirus.

Europol, which is based in The Hague, said it was aware of criminals placing advertisements on dark web marketplaces “using the brands of genuine pharmaceutical companies that are already in the final stages of testing.”

The police agency said criminal networks also could target the supply chain for genuine vaccines, such as by illegally refilling empty vials if they are not correctly disposed of or hijacking vehicles transporting shots.

It urged EU members to share with Europol “any relevant information on criminal activities related to Covid-19 or flu vaccines.”

tags
top news
TRS emerges largest party in GHMC polls as BJP puts up stellar show
TRS emerges largest party in GHMC polls as BJP puts up stellar show
At UN Covid meet, cash-strapped Pak PM Imran Khan seeks debt relief
At UN Covid meet, cash-strapped Pak PM Imran Khan seeks debt relief
‘Fate of Bhagyanagar rising’: Yogi’s tweet again stokes name row
‘Fate of Bhagyanagar rising’: Yogi’s tweet again stokes name row
AT HTLS 2020, Nirmala Sitharaman says MSP for farm produce will continue
AT HTLS 2020, Nirmala Sitharaman says MSP for farm produce will continue
Ranjitsinh Disale wins $1 million prize, shares half with other finalists
Ranjitsinh Disale wins $1 million prize, shares half with other finalists
China has eradicated absolute poverty: President Xi Jinping
China has eradicated absolute poverty: President Xi Jinping
HTLS 2020: A pill that can reverse ageing? Yes, it will be possible, says Dr Sinclair
HTLS 2020: A pill that can reverse ageing? Yes, it will be possible, says Dr Sinclair
Will we ever get a pill for reverse ageing? Dr. David Sinclair answers #HTLS2020
Will we ever get a pill for reverse ageing? Dr. David Sinclair answers #HTLS2020
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In