EU’s Michel Barnier says he is coronavirus positive
EU’s Brexit negotiator said he has tested positive for coronavirus in a video on Thursday.world Updated: Mar 19, 2020 16:27 IST
Brussels
The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has the coronavirus, he announced on Thursday.
“I tested positive yesterday for Covid-19. I’m as well as I can be, strictly confined to my home,” Barnier, 69, said in a video posted on his Twitter account. “I’m fine, morale is good,” he added.
