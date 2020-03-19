e-paper
Home / World News / EU’s Michel Barnier says he is coronavirus positive

EU’s Michel Barnier says he is coronavirus positive

EU’s Brexit negotiator said he has tested positive for coronavirus in a video on Thursday.

world Updated: Mar 19, 2020 16:27 IST
Agence France-Presse
Brussels
European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier Thursday confirmed being tested positive for coronavirus. (REUTERS)
         

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has the coronavirus, he announced on Thursday.

“I tested positive yesterday for Covid-19. I’m as well as I can be, strictly confined to my home,” Barnier, 69, said in a video posted on his Twitter account. “I’m fine, morale is good,” he added.

