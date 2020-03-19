EU’s Michel Barnier says he is coronavirus positive

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 16:27 IST

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has the coronavirus, he announced on Thursday.

“I tested positive yesterday for Covid-19. I’m as well as I can be, strictly confined to my home,” Barnier, 69, said in a video posted on his Twitter account. “I’m fine, morale is good,” he added.