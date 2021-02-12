IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / EU says it is ready to work with Biden administration to settle trade disputes
U.S. President Joe Biden, wears a protective mask while meeting with U.S. Senators in the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (Bloomberg)
U.S. President Joe Biden, wears a protective mask while meeting with U.S. Senators in the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (Bloomberg)
world news

EU says it is ready to work with Biden administration to settle trade disputes

The move came a day after USTR said it looked forward to working with European allies to resolve a 16-year-long battle over subsidies provided to Europe's Airbus and its US rival Boeing Co.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:02 AM IST

The European Union on Thursday acknowledged a move by the new US government to refrain from imposing additional tariffs on EU goods in a long-running dispute over aircraft tariffs, and said it was ready to work to resolve trade disputes.

The US Trade Representative's office on Thursday said it had agreed with US industry that it was unnecessary to revise existing tariffs on European goods at this time, refraining from changes that would have been possible during a periodic review.

The move came a day after USTR said it looked forward to working with European allies to resolve a 16-year-long battle over subsidies provided to Europe's Airbus and its US rival Boeing Co.

Asked about Thursday's decision, an EU spokesman said, "The EU is ready to engage with the new US administration on the basis of the EU-US agenda for global change we adopted on December 2. Our aim is to find solutions to our ongoing trade disputes, including on Airbus/Boeing."

Also read: US condemns China for banning BBC World News on mainland

The American Italian Food Coalition, which represents more than 450 Italian companies, manufacturers and trade groups, said the move would give both sides time to work out a solution.

"The Biden Administration appropriately hit the pause button on another carousel round of tariffs," it said.

Officials from the EU and Britain are keen to work out a deal with the administration of President Joe Biden, but talks are on ice until Biden's pick as top trade negotiator, Katherine Tai, is confirmed in her job by the U.S. Senate. That could take several more weeks, with a confirmation hearing not yet scheduled.

Envoys from Britain and the European Union on Monday stressed their willingness to resolve the aircraft subsidies dispute.

EU Ambassador Stavros Lambrinidis said Brussels had proposed a six-month suspension of tariffs on both sides to allow for negotiations. Britain, which is no longer part of the EU but is part of the Airbus consortium, has said it is also willing to lift tariffs, possibly unilaterally, as a goodwill gesture.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
european union united states of america joe biden

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: Law enforcement officers detain a protestor during a rally in support of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Law enforcement officers detain a protestor during a rally in support of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Police search Navalny headquarters in late-night raid

PTI, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:17 AM IST
Navalny was arrested on January 17 when he returned to Russia from Germany.
READ FULL STORY
The Trump administration had contended that WeChat and TikTok pose national security concerns(Reuters File Photo )
The Trump administration had contended that WeChat and TikTok pose national security concerns(Reuters File Photo )
world news

US Justice Department seeks to delay appeals on WeChat, TikTok restrictions

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:07 AM IST
The Justice Department said on Thursday it "plans to conduct an evaluation of the underlying record justifying those prohibitions" to determine whether they are warranted by the national security threat Trump described.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, left, speaks next to European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, center, and European Commissioner at a joint news conference following an EU-Ukraine Association Council at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (AP)
Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, left, speaks next to European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, center, and European Commissioner at a joint news conference following an EU-Ukraine Association Council at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (AP)
world news

Russia clashes with US and West over conflict in Ukraine

AP, United Nations
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:05 AM IST
The United States and European allies blamed Russia for fueling the conflict, which has killed more than 14,000 people, by providing financial and military support to the separatists.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Joe Biden wears a protective mask while touring the viral pathogenesis laboratory at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.(Bloomberg)
U.S. President Joe Biden wears a protective mask while touring the viral pathogenesis laboratory at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Maryland, U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.(Bloomberg)
world news

US secures 200 million more doses of Moderna, Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:04 AM IST
Biden also faulted former President Donald Trump for not doing enough to plan for the vaccination rollout.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo smoke rises from a factory. (AP)
File photo smoke rises from a factory. (AP)
world news

UN’s race to zero draws climate pledges from a fifth of FTSE 100

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:03 AM IST
They include AstraZeneca Plc, Vodafone Group Plc and Rolls Royce Holdings Plc, he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Joe Biden, wears a protective mask while meeting with U.S. Senators in the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (Bloomberg)
U.S. President Joe Biden, wears a protective mask while meeting with U.S. Senators in the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (Bloomberg)
world news

EU says it is ready to work with Biden administration to settle trade disputes

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:02 AM IST
The move came a day after USTR said it looked forward to working with European allies to resolve a 16-year-long battle over subsidies provided to Europe's Airbus and its US rival Boeing Co.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro
Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro
world news

Venezuela nears Covid-19 vaccine deal using cash in frozen accounts

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:50 AM IST
The government and opposition are in talks with the Pan-American Health Organization to buy vaccines to inoculate 6 million people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Flinders Street Station in Melbourne, Australia (REUTERS).
Flinders Street Station in Melbourne, Australia (REUTERS).
world news

5-day 'snap lockdown' likely in Melbourne over Covid-19 cluster: Reports

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:44 AM IST
A fresh Covid-19 cluster linked to a quarantine hotel in Australia's second-largest city, the capital of Victoria state, reached 13 cases as of Thursday midnight.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pedestrians walk past a BBC logo at Broadcasting House in London, Britain January 29, 2020. (Reuters File Photo )
Pedestrians walk past a BBC logo at Broadcasting House in London, Britain January 29, 2020. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

US condemns China for banning BBC World News on mainland

ANI, Washington
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:28 AM IST
The National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) of China barred the broadcasting of BBC World News on the mainland claiming that it has done a "slew of falsified" reporting on issues such as human rights violations in Xinjiang.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Law enforcement officers detain a protestor during a rally in support of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Law enforcement officers detain a protestor during a rally in support of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Police search Navalny headquarters in late-night raid

PTI, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:17 AM IST
Navalny was arrested on January 17 when he returned to Russia from Germany.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Trump administration had contended that WeChat and TikTok pose national security concerns(Reuters File Photo )
The Trump administration had contended that WeChat and TikTok pose national security concerns(Reuters File Photo )
world news

US Justice Department seeks to delay appeals on WeChat, TikTok restrictions

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:07 AM IST
The Justice Department said on Thursday it "plans to conduct an evaluation of the underlying record justifying those prohibitions" to determine whether they are warranted by the national security threat Trump described.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People walk past a boarded up nightclub near Leicester Square in central London, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. People are advised to stay at home to stay safe due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)(AP)
People walk past a boarded up nightclub near Leicester Square in central London, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. People are advised to stay at home to stay safe due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)(AP)
world news

Britain's economy to reach pre-Covid-19 levels within two years: Survey

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:03 AM IST
Britain also faces the added headache of Brexit and just under half of British companies that export goods have run into difficulties caused by the shift in trade terms with the European Union.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Violent rioters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington.(File Photo / AP)
Violent rioters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington.(File Photo / AP)
world news

Democrats close their case using Donald Trump’s words against him

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:36 AM IST
Trump’s lawyers are set to present an abbreviated defense on Friday, which will include video presentations after House managers played gripping footage of the assault on the Capitol.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Microsoft President Brad Smith argued that internet platforms that have not previously compensated news agencies should now step up to revive independent journalism(AP File Photo )
Microsoft President Brad Smith argued that internet platforms that have not previously compensated news agencies should now step up to revive independent journalism(AP File Photo )
world news

Microsoft backs search engines paying for news worldwide

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:32 AM IST
Microsoft President Brad Smith said in a statement the company fully supports proposed legislation in Australia that would force Google and Facebook to compensate media for their journalism.
READ FULL STORY
Close
View of a temporary detention centre for illegal immigrant children and teenagers at Tornillo, Texas, US near the Mexico-US border, Mexico.(AFP file photo)
View of a temporary detention centre for illegal immigrant children and teenagers at Tornillo, Texas, US near the Mexico-US border, Mexico.(AFP file photo)
world news

Biden rescinds Trump's emergency order on US-Mexico border wall

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:27 AM IST
Trump had first floated the idea of a border wall on the campaign trail in 2016, repeatedly insisting that Mexico would pay for its construction. However, illegal immigration increased in Trump's four years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, US on January 20, 2021. (Reuters File Photo )
US President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, US on January 20, 2021. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

Convict Donald Trump or face dire democracy damage, prosecutors say

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:17 AM IST
Trump’s defense will take the Senate floor on Friday, arguing that as terrible as the attack was, it clearly was not the president's doing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden wears a protective mask while speaking at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Maryland, US on Thursday. (Bloomberg Photo)
US President Joe Biden wears a protective mask while speaking at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Maryland, US on Thursday. (Bloomberg Photo)
world news

Biden clear about restoring compassion, order to immigration system: White House

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:11 AM IST
"The executive actions signed thus far are just the beginning,” a White House spokesperson told PTI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP