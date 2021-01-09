EU secures deal to double Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine supply
The European Union (EU) has secured a deal to double the supply of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, bringing its total to 600 million doses, President of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen said on Friday (local time).
"We have right now, access to 300 million doses of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine. Now the good news is that we have agreed with BioNTech-Pfizer to extend the contract. With the new agreement, we could purchase a total of up to an additional 300 million doses of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine. In other words, this will allow us to double the number of doses of the BioNTech-Pfizer," she told a press conference.
The additional doses will be delivered starting in the second quarter (Q2) of 2021, with 75 million being available in Q2 and the rest in Q3 and Q4.
With the 600 million Pfizer-BioNTech doses and 160 million doses of Moderna vaccine, both authorised for conditional marketing in the EU, the bloc would have an amount enough to vaccinate 380 million Europeans, which is "more than 80 percent of the European population," noted Von der Leyen.
Pledging that more brands will be given greenlight "in the coming weeks and months," Von der Leyen said the EU has so far secured up to 2.3 billion doses from the most promising vaccine candidates for the EU and its neighborhood.
Addressing the criticism of the EU's slow start in the vaccine rollout when compared to Britain and the United States, Von der Leyen insisted that the EU has taken "the right course of action," explaining that her commission had to sift six from 160 vaccine candidates.
She affirmed that the commission would be monitoring the vaccination process along with the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control. "Of course, we have to step up, it has to get more, we have to raise the numbers of vaccination rapidly," she admitted.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
French warplanes fly over Central African Republic again as vote tensions grow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ain't flying unless it's just us: Jakarta man books entire flight to avoid Covid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
62 passengers, crew aboard Indonesia plane suspected to have crashed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US lawmakers argue why Trump must be removed with only a few days left in office
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK rolls out 'Act like you’ve got it' drive amid 'alarming' Covid-19 spike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nancy Pelosi moves cautiously against Trump as Biden focuses on agenda
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK's Rishi Sunak looking to delay tax rises
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First Qatari vehicles cross border into Saudi after Gulf detente
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chaos in Pak Senate over arrest of PDM workers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Capitol Hill violence: Chicago police union head apologises for defending mob
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5.7 magnitude quake strikes Taiwan, no immediate reports of damage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 killed by avalanche at Siberian ski resort
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indonesian Sriwijaya Air plane loses contact after taking off from Jakarta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: How Trump could be impeached again within days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Singapore to legislate on contact-trace data use for crimes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox