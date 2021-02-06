EU shouldn’t jeopardize gas pipeline over Navalny, Austrian chancellor says
The controversial Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline is “in the interests of many European Union countries” and the bloc shouldn’t jeopardize the project over opposition to Russia’s imprisonment of Alexey Navalny, Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said.
“I welcome that Germany’s government continues to stick with Nord Stream 2,” Kurz told Welt am Sonntag in an interview published Saturday. “It’s a European project. Whoever thinks it is only in Russia’s interest is wrong.”
Nord Stream 2 is a gas pipeline being built under the Baltic Sea from Russia to the German coast. Led by Russia’s Gazprom PJSC, the project has been sanctioned by the U.S. and it’s sparked concerns that the direct link poses geopolitical risks by increasing German dependence on Russian energy. There’s concern in the U.S. and other countries that the link could give the Kremlin new leverage over Germany and other NATO allies.
This week, Russia imprisoned opposition leader Navalny for two years and eight months, drawing condemnation from Western leaders. Kurz told Welt am Sonntag that Russia should free Navalny, calling the jail sentence he received “unacceptable.”
Germany, Austria and other European countries will benefit from completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Kurz said, describing it as a “very positive project.” The EU would be in danger of weakening itself if it were to oppose the link now, Kurz was cited as saying. Still, the bloc must also protect the interests of Ukraine, which sees itself as loosing out from fewer gas flows, he said.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and France’s President Emmanuel Macron on Friday vowed to put aside differences over the pipeline ahead of talks with U.S. President Joe Biden, saying they will work together on a more unified European energy strategy and will speak with one voice on Nord Stream 2.
For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 world tracker: Five countries with maximum confirmed cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Egypt frees Al Jazeera journalist after four years in detention
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU shouldn’t jeopardize gas pipeline over Navalny, Austrian chancellor says
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Key players rally behind Mario Draghi in Italy government talks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Capitol riot aftermath: Still-shaken lawmakers, troops stand guard
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden's dilemma in virus aid fight: Go big or go bipartisan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unwilling to wait, poorer countries seek their own coronavirus vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
H-1B visa registration for 2022 to begin on March 9, lottery results on March 31
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Calls grow for United States to rely on rapid tests to fight Covid-19 pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Antony Blinken raises Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong in his first call with China’s Yang Jiechi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No need for Donald Trump to get intelligence briefings, says Joe Biden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
German finance minister angry at Covid vaccine rollout, which EU chief defends
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How Donald Trump's second impeachment trial will work
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu vows to fight 'anti-Semitic' ICC ruling
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pfizer applies to register Covid-19 vaccine in Brazil
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox