EU sues Portugal for poor air quality caused by nitrogen dioxide
- In a statement, the Commission said that Portugal has “continually and persistently” surpassed the annual nitrogen dioxide limit value in three air quality zones.
Published on Nov 12, 2021 05:48 PM IST
Reuters | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The European Commission has decided to sue Portugal for its poor air quality caused by high levels of nitrogen dioxide, it said on Friday.
"Portugal has continually and persistently exceeded the annual nitrogen dioxide limit value in three air quality zones (...)", the Commission said in a statement, adding it was referring Portugal to the European Court of Justice.
"Full implementation of the air quality standards enshrined in EU legislation is key to effectively protect human health and safeguard the natural environment".