Home / World News / EU sues Portugal for poor air quality caused by nitrogen dioxide
world news

EU sues Portugal for poor air quality caused by nitrogen dioxide

  • In a statement, the Commission said that Portugal has “continually and persistently” surpassed the annual nitrogen dioxide limit value in three air quality zones.
More than 70% of Covid-19 cases in Portugal’s Lisbon region are from the Delta variant, which is said to be rapidly spreading to other parts of the country.(Reuters)
More than 70% of Covid-19 cases in Portugal’s Lisbon region are from the Delta variant, which is said to be rapidly spreading to other parts of the country.(Reuters)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 05:48 PM IST
Copy Link
Reuters | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The European Commission has decided to sue Portugal for its poor air quality caused by high levels of nitrogen dioxide, it said on Friday.

"Portugal has continually and persistently exceeded the annual nitrogen dioxide limit value in three air quality zones (...)", the Commission said in a statement, adding it was referring Portugal to the European Court of Justice.

"Full implementation of the air quality standards enshrined in EU legislation is key to effectively protect human health and safeguard the natural environment".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
european commission portugal nitrogen dioxide + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 12, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out