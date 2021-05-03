IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / EU summons Russia's envoy for blacklisting its officials over Alexei Navalny sanctions
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (File Photo/REUTERS)
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (File Photo/REUTERS)
world news

EU summons Russia's envoy for blacklisting its officials over Alexei Navalny sanctions

The European Union (EU) leaders blacklisted by Moscow include European Parliament President David Sassoli and Vera Jourova, a vice president of the European Commission.
READ FULL STORY
AP | | Posted by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON MAY 03, 2021 06:03 PM IST

The European Union has summoned Russia’s ambassador after Moscow blacklisted eight EU officials in retaliation for the bloc’s decision to impose sanctions over the imprisonment of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The Russian list announced Friday includes European Parliament President David Sassoli and Vera Jourova, a vice president of the European Commission whose brief includes rule of law issues and disinformation.

European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said that Ambassador Vladimir Chizhov would meet in Brussels later Monday with senior EU officials who “will convey to him our strong condemnation and rejection of this decision.”

Stano said the Russian-imposed travel bans are “obviously very politically motivated and lack any legal justification. They are groundless.” He said that “this all shows that Russia is determined to continue the hostile track of confrontation.”

Russia’s foreign ministry has accused the EU of wanting to punish Moscow for its “independent foreign and domestic policies” and of trying to limit its development with “unlawful restrictions.”

EU foreign ministers will discuss tensions with Russia when they meet on May 10. The 27-nation bloc’s heads of state and government will also take up the issue at their summit on May 25.

The EU in March imposed sanctions on six Russian officials involved in the imprisonment of Navalny, who is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most vociferous opponent.

Navalny was arrested in January upon his return from Germany where he spent five months recovering from a nerve agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin — accusations that Russian officials reject. European labs have confirmed that Navalny was poisoned.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

Navalny was arrested in January after returning to Russia from Germany, where he had spent months recovering from a poisoning attack that he says was orchestrated by President Putin.(Reuters file photo)
Navalny was arrested in January after returning to Russia from Germany, where he had spent months recovering from a poisoning attack that he says was orchestrated by President Putin.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Alexei Navalny's political network disbands ahead of 'extremism' ruling

AFP | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal
PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 04:33 PM IST
The announcement came as Navalny made his first video appearance in court since ending a hunger strike last week, appearing gaunt in a prison uniform and with a buzz haircut.
READ FULL STORY
A worker paints over graffiti of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in Saint Petersburg on April 28, 2021.(AFP)
A worker paints over graffiti of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in Saint Petersburg on April 28, 2021.(AFP)
world news

Russian authorities paint over large mural of Alexei Navalny in St Petersburg

Reuters | , Moscow
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 07:03 PM IST
US-RUSSIA-POLITICS-NAVALNY-GRAFFITI:Russian authorities paint over large Navalny mural in St Petersburg
READ FULL STORY
Navalny’s foundation opened 10 years ago and has since targeted high-ranking Russian officials with exposes on corruption, many in the form of colorful and widely watched YouTube videos.(Reuters file photo)
Navalny’s foundation opened 10 years ago and has since targeted high-ranking Russian officials with exposes on corruption, many in the form of colorful and widely watched YouTube videos.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Russian court restricts activities of Navalny's anti-corruption foundation

AP | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON APR 27, 2021 06:40 PM IST
The Moscow City Court's ruling on Navalny's Foundation for Fighting Corruption came amid a sweeping crackdown on Russian President Vladimir Putin most prominent critic, his allies and his political infrastructure.
READ FULL STORY
At the hearing, prosecutors asked the court to prohibit Navalny's groups from publishing anything online, organising protests and taking part in elections.(AP representative image)
At the hearing, prosecutors asked the court to prohibit Navalny's groups from publishing anything online, organising protests and taking part in elections.(AP representative image)
world news

Russian prosecutor freezes activity of Navalny's regional groups

Reuters | , Moscow
PUBLISHED ON APR 26, 2021 02:39 PM IST
A court met for a preliminary hearing in Moscow on Monday to consider a prosecutor's request to label Navalny's groups as extremist.
READ FULL STORY
Navalny said he would start “coming out of the hunger strike” on Friday and the process of ending it will take 24 days.(AP)
Navalny said he would start “coming out of the hunger strike” on Friday and the process of ending it will take 24 days.(AP)
world news

Russian's Navalny to end prison hunger strike on 24th day

PTI | , Moscow
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 06:52 PM IST
Officials insisted Navalny was getting all the medical help he needs, but Navalny said he received effectively no treatment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP