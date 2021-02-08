EU tells Hungary to reform procurement laws, cites systemic fraud
The European Union's executive has told Hungary to reform its public procurement laws to curb systemic fraud before billions of euros from the EU pandemic recovery fund become available, according to an internal document seen by Reuters.
The European Commission is mandated with managing the 750-billion-euro scheme and has already told several EU states their proposals for spending their part of the funds must be improved.
There was no immediate response from the Hungarian government to an emailed request for comment on the document.
The bloc wants outright changes to Hungary's public procurement laws, according to the January 26 Commission document laying out specific legal changes required of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government.
"Competition in public procurement is insufficient in practice," said the document, adding that that was linked to "systemic irregularities" that "led to the highest financial correction in the history of (EU) structural funds in 2019".
The document called specifically for improved data transparency and accessibility, arguing that that would lead to a fairer and more open procurement process.
Budapest, which has had a series of battles with EU authorities over rule of law issues, is due to get nearly 6.3 billion euros in free grants from the recovery scheme if its spending plan is proposed by an end-of-April deadline, and then accepted by Brussels and other EU countries.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lanka to start coronavirus vaccinations for general public from March
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China ramping up military infra in Tibet, Xinjiang for LAC operations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU tells Hungary to reform procurement laws, cites systemic fraud
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China charges Aus journo with spying, 6 months after her detention
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Africa plans to accelerate supply of J&J, Pfizer shots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Experimental drug can speed up Covid-19 recovery: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden says decision on conducting Olympic Games 2020 should be science-driven
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar coup: State-run MRTV says 'action' will be taken unlawful protesters
- The protesters hit the streets of Yangon and other cities demanding the release of Suu Kyi and a recognition of the general election results.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Red shirts, 3-fingered salutes': All you need to know about mass protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China arrests Australian TV anchor on National Security charge
- Cheng Lei's detention also coincided with a specific dispute between Australia and China over efforts by each other’s spy agencies to question foreign journalists. China had said in September that Cheng was “suspected of carrying out criminal activities endangering China’s national security,”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK says AstraZeneca vaccine prevents Covid-19 death as South Africa halts shots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israel PM Netanyahu pleads not guilty to corruption charges as trial resumes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Preliminary report into Sriwijaya Air crash expected on February 10
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PLA shore up weaponry at India border as Xi wants it ‘combat ready’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study finds UK Covid-19 variant may become dominant in US by March 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox