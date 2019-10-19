EU urges UK to explain Brexit plan ‘as soon as possible’

world

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 22:41 IST

The European Commission urged British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government on Saturday to quickly explain how it wants to proceed with Brexit preparations after losing another parliamentary vote.

Spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said Brussels “takes note of the vote in the House of Commons today on the so-called Letwin Amendment meaning that the Withdrawal Agreement itself was not put to vote today.

“It will be for the UK government to inform us about the next steps as soon as possible,” she tweeted.

Earlier, the British parliament passed an amendment which has the effect of forcing Johnson to ask EU leaders to delay Brexit beyond October 31, something he had vowed not to do.

The delay would have to be requested by a letter from the British government to the European Council, which represents member state leaders in Brussels.

An official at the council said it had “no comment for now”.

Saturday’s parliamentary manoeuvres follow the announcement at an EU summit on Thursday that London and Brussels had come to an agreement to allow Britain to leave the bloc at the end of the month.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 22:41 IST