EU urges UK to explain Brexit plan ‘as soon as possible’

The British parliament had earlier passed an amendment which had the effect of forcing Johnson to ask EU leaders to delay Brexit beyond October 31, something he had vowed not to do.

world Updated: Oct 19, 2019 22:41 IST
Agence France-Presse
Brussels
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks inside the House of Commons, after lawmakers accepted an amendment which seeks to avoid a no-deal Brexit from Europe on upcoming October 31, in London.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks inside the House of Commons, after lawmakers accepted an amendment which seeks to avoid a no-deal Brexit from Europe on upcoming October 31, in London. (AP photo)
         

The European Commission urged British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government on Saturday to quickly explain how it wants to proceed with Brexit preparations after losing another parliamentary vote.

Spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said Brussels “takes note of the vote in the House of Commons today on the so-called Letwin Amendment meaning that the Withdrawal Agreement itself was not put to vote today.

“It will be for the UK government to inform us about the next steps as soon as possible,” she tweeted.

Earlier, the British parliament passed an amendment which has the effect of forcing Johnson to ask EU leaders to delay Brexit beyond October 31, something he had vowed not to do.

The delay would have to be requested by a letter from the British government to the European Council, which represents member state leaders in Brussels.

An official at the council said it had “no comment for now”.

Saturday’s parliamentary manoeuvres follow the announcement at an EU summit on Thursday that London and Brussels had come to an agreement to allow Britain to leave the bloc at the end of the month.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 22:41 IST

‘Already a great deal of normalcy in Kashmir Valley,’ says Rajnath Singh
In blow to Boris Johnson, British MPs vote to delay Brexit deal decision
‘People would have hit the streets if...’: BJP leader on Kashmiri politicians
Twitter trolls SA batsman for criticising Indian food & hotels
Hyena tries to attack leopard, the big cat avoids it with a leap. Watch
Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee visits his university JNU
WhatsApp rolls out new features for iPhone users
Kamlesh Tiwari murder: CCTV footage of 3 accused being detained in Surat
