Europe can achieve herd immunity by July: EU commissioner
- The note of optimism comes even as several European countries have started reimposing restrictions as they contend with surging coronavirus infections, and after mixed messaging on the safety of a key jab.
Europe could have herd immunity against Covid-19 by July, a European Union commissioner has said, as incoming jabs are expected to speed up the continent's sluggish vaccine rollout.
The note of optimism comes even as several European countries have started reimposing restrictions as they contend with surging coronavirus infections, and after mixed messaging on the safety of a key jab.
"Let's take a symbolic date: by July 14, we have the possibility of achieving immunity across the continent," Thierry Breton, the EU's commissioner for the internal market told French broadcaster TF1.
"We're in the home stretch, because we know that to beat this pandemic there's just one solution: vaccination. The vaccines are arriving," he said.
More than a third of France's population is now under renewed lockdown, while frustrations over virus curbs spilled into weekend demonstrations in Germany, Amsterdam, Bulgaria and Switzerland.
Europe's battle to prevent a deadly third wave of infections has been complicated by a patchy vaccine drive that included several nations temporarily halting AstraZeneca's shots in response to isolated cases of blood clots.
Most have since resumed using the vaccine after the European Medicines Agency found it "safe and effective".
But AstraZeneca has delivered only 30 percent of the 90 million doses it promised the EU for the first quarter.
Breton said he was confident more vaccines will arrive soon, with 300-350 million doses expected between March and June.
He added that 55 factories would now be producing vaccines in Europe.
Australian parliament debates motion on rights abuses in China's Xinjiang
Myanmar: Army uproots ethnic villagers amid anti-coup protests
US representative apologizes for sexual misconduct, will not run for office
Europe can achieve herd immunity by July: EU commissioner
- The note of optimism comes even as several European countries have started reimposing restrictions as they contend with surging coronavirus infections, and after mixed messaging on the safety of a key jab.
A transgender Islamic school in Pakistan breaks barriers
Turkish lira plunges after Erdogan sacks hawkish central bank chief
- The appointment of Sahap Kavcioglu, a former banker and ruling party lawmaker, in the early hours on Saturday marked the third time since mid-2019 that Erdogan has abruptly fired a central bank chief.
Myanmar protests: Doctors join 'civil disobedience' movement against coup
Miami Beach extends curfew, emergency powers to control spring break crowds
- Thousands of people have packed the city's Art Deco Cultural District causing bedlam and lawlessness in recent days when university students typically celebrate spring break, leading some businesses to close voluntarily out of concern for public safety.
China denies foreign diplomats access to Canada's Michael Spavor trial
World Water Day 2021: Theme, history and how the day will be celebrated
- The resolution to observe World Water Day was first adopted by the UN General Assembly on December 22, 1992, after which March 22 was declared as World Water Day and is celebrated around the world since 1993.
'Blunt' Joe Biden says US facing issues with racism, xenophobia and nativism
Europeans' confidence in AstraZeneca jab falls after clotting fears: Poll
- A majority of people in the biggest European Union member states, including Germany, France, Spain and Italy, now see the inoculation as unsafe, the recent poll found.
Covid-19 vaccine battle with UK heats up as EU ready to halt shipments
Joe Biden says he plans to visit US-Mexico border ‘at some point’
- “At some point I will, yes,” Biden said about a border visit. Asked if he wanted to see first-hand what’s happening at overcrowded migrant processing centers, he added, “I know what’s going on in those facilities.”
Trump plans social media return with his own platform, adviser tells Fox News
- Jason Miller, a spokesman for Trump's 2020 campaign, told the network that Trump would re-enter the social media space with a new platform of his own that would "completely redefine the game."