Europe-bound North African migrants found traveling among glass, toxic ash
- Among the 35 people found only on Friday trying to travel to Europe from the Spanish port of Melilla, an enclave in North Africa, four hid among bottles and other glass partially broken in pieces and with sharp edges that were destined for recycling
Spanish authorities say they have found and rescued 41 migrants in the past four days who tried to reach continental Europe from North Africa, some of them hiding inside a container of discarded glass bottles and a bag of toxic ash.
Among the 35 people found only on Friday trying to travel to Europe from the Spanish port of Melilla, an enclave in North Africa, four hid among bottles and other glass partially broken in pieces and with sharp edges that were destined for recycling, the Spanish Civil Guard said Monday.
A video released by the police also shows another incident in which an officer first finds a motionless leg sticking out of a large plastic bag containing ash from the city's incinerator, a material that is considered highly toxic. When the agent starts removing the ash, the alleged stowaway seems to recover consciousness.
The port of Melilla, where trucks and containers embark on a trip to Spain that can take up to seven hours, is together with the nearby Ceuta enclave a target for many migrants trying to reach the European mainland.
Some of them try to enter the fenced area of the harbor by swimming there or by hiding in vehicles, in some cases jumping on to them when they slow down or stop at the gates of the port.
The Civil Guard says that it found 11,700 people last year inside the Melilla port’s security perimeter and that in 2021 so far, the figure has reached 1,781 migrants.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boeing 747 cargo plane drops engine parts in Netherlands, investigation launched
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China seeks to work with US, Europe to uphold multilateralism
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bone cancer survivor with prosthesis to join billionaire on SpaceX flight
- Hayley Arceneaux will become the youngest American in space — beating NASA record-holder Sally Ride by over two years — when she blasts off this fall with entrepreneur Jared Isaacman and two yet-to-be-chosen contest winners.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israel, Egypt may build gas pipe as they eye European market
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Europe-bound North African migrants found traveling among glass, toxic ash
- Among the 35 people found only on Friday trying to travel to Europe from the Spanish port of Melilla, an enclave in North Africa, four hid among bottles and other glass partially broken in pieces and with sharp edges that were destined for recycling
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Boris Johnson to lay out ‘cautious’ roadmap for easing UK Covid-19 lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China to increase recycling of renewable resources
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taiwan sounds currency warning as chip demand fuels exports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Facebook takes down pages of Myanmar state TV
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, other officials receive Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan enters 3-week Congress dash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Europe launches space program to boost secure connections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese Official signals overhaul of Hong Kong’s election system
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU prepares measures against Myanmar coup leaders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden to revise small business loans to reach smaller, minority firms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox