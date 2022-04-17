Home / World News / Evening brief: Taliban warns Pakistan over airstrikes in Afghanistan, and all the latest news
Evening brief: Taliban warns Pakistan over airstrikes in Afghanistan, and all the latest news

  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Pakistan should not test the patience of the people of Afghanistan.(AP)
Published on Apr 17, 2022 05:01 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Taliban warns Pakistan over airstrikes, says 'don't test patience of Afghans'

The Taliban on Sunday warned Pakistan over the recent airstrikes on the Khost and Kunar provinces of Afghanistan in which more than 40 civilians lost their lives, news agency ANI reported. Read more

Mahua Moitra's jibe at Centre over Covid deaths: ‘56 inches can’t mask 56 lakhs’

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Sunday took a dig at the Narendra Modi-led government for allegedly "lying and stalling data" on the total deaths due to Covid-19, claiming that "56 inches can’t mask 56 lakhs". Read more

Amid clashes, Muslims in Kota shower petals, offer sherbat on Hanuman Jayanti

Amid reports of communal tension in various parts of the country, Muslims in Rajasthan's Kota made a gesture of peace by welcoming a Hanuman Jayanti procession with flower petals and offering participants sherbet. Read more

Ranbir Kapoor returns to work after wedding with Alia Bhatt, paparazzi wish him 'shaadi mubarak'. Watch video

Ranbir Kapoor has returned to work just two days after his wedding. The actor got married to Alia Bhatt on Thursday at his home in Bandra. Watch here

'Felt weird as he hadn't even played 5 games: Akhtar names India star who 'surprised' him with his cricket knowledge

More than being a talented cricketer, game awareness separates a good player from the best. One can be the most talented of cricketers, but only if the player knows how to approach a situation, especially under pressure, makes him/her a standout. Read more

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

  • Israeli police clashed with Palestinians outside Al-Aqsa Mosque after police cleared Palestinians from the sprawling compound to facilitate the routine visit of Jews to the holy site. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

    10 hurt in clashes at Jerusalem mosque days after violence wounded 150: Report

    Clashes between Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli police wounded ten protesters on Sunday morning in and around Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, the site of major clashes two days earlier. Early on Sunday morning, "hundreds" of Palestinian demonstrators started gathering piles of stones, shortly before the arrival of Jewish visitors to the site, the police said. The police said its forces had entered the compound in order to "remove" the demonstrators and "re-establish order".

  • The logo of China Eastern Airlines at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, China.

    China airline resumes flying Boeing 737-800 after crash that killed 132

    China Eastern Airlines resumed flying Boeing 737-800 aircraft Sunday, flight tracking data showed, just weeks after a March crash that killed 132 people and led it to ground 223 planes. Data from Flightradar.com showed that China Eastern flight MU5843 departed the southwestern city of Kunming at 9:58 am local time (0158 GMT) and landed in Chengdu at 11:03 am.

  • Mariupol: A local resident looks at a damaged apartment building near the Illich Iron &amp; Steel Works Metallurgical Plant.

    Mariupol silent after Russia's 'surrender... your lives will be spared' warning

    Russia told Ukrainian forces fighting in Mariupol to lay down arms on Sunday morning to save their lives, but there were no immediate reports of activity three hours after the ultimatum took effect at 0300 GMT in the strategic southeastern port. Moscow's claim to have all but taken control of Mariupol, scene of the war's heaviest fighting and worst humanitarian catastrophe, could not be independently verified.

  • Demonstrators hold a banner during a protest against Pakistani airstrikes, in Khost on Friday.

    Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

    Over 40 Afghan civilians, including children, were killed after Pakistani aircraft launched airstrikes in different parts of Khost and Kunar provinces on Friday night, according to Afghanistan's independent peace watchdog, a journalist and the founder of Afghan peace watch, Habib Khan. The local officials on Saturday of the Khost and Kunar provinces confirmed that the Pakistani aircraft launched the airstrikes on different parts of the provinces.

  • Russian soldiers walks along a street in Mariupol on April 12, 2022. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP)

    'Surrender... your lives will be spared': Russia to Mariupol defenders

    Russia has warned Ukrainian forces fighting to defend Mariupol to surrender starting 8.30 am IST to save their lives. Moscow claims to have secured most urban areas but a small band of fighters remain inside a steelworks factory in the city, news agency AFP reported. Mariupol has been the scene of some of the worst humanitarian catastrophes in this war. There was no immediate response from Kyiv. Moscow claimed to have captured it on Friday.

