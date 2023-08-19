Ex-Pak foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi detained: Report

Pakistani opposition party leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi has been detained by authorities, local broadcasters Ary and Geo said on Saturday, citing sources. Pakistan's former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi (Reuters)

Qureshi is the vice chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, which is led by former premier Imran Khan, who is currently in jail.

(This is a developing story. Refresh page for updates.)

