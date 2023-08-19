News / World News / Ex-Pak foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi detained: Report

Ex-Pak foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi detained: Report

Reuters | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
Aug 19, 2023 07:15 PM IST

Qureshi is the vice chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, which is led by former premier Imran Khan.

Pakistani opposition party leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi has been detained by authorities, local broadcasters Ary and Geo said on Saturday, citing sources.

Pakistan's former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi (Reuters)
Pakistan's former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi (Reuters)

Qureshi is the vice chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, which is led by former premier Imran Khan, who is currently in jail.

(This is a developing story. Refresh page for updates.)

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out