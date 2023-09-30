News / World News / Explained: How a US government shutdown would affect its foreign policy

Explained: How a US government shutdown would affect its foreign policy

Reuters | | Posted by Nisha Anand
Sep 30, 2023 03:35 AM IST

A shutdown could also dent the US' reputation at a moment when the Biden administration is trying to persuade many countries to side with it rather than China.

If Congress fails to provide funding for the fiscal year starting on Sunday and the government shuts down, the effects will be felt around the world, with many workers furloughed from foreign policy and national security positions or ordered to work without pay.

President Joe Biden speaks about the late Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California.(AP)
President Joe Biden speaks about the late Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California.(AP)

A shutdown could also dent the United States' reputation at a moment when the Biden administration is trying to persuade many countries to side with it rather than its rival, China, and unite behind Ukraine as it battles Russia.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Here is a guide to some of the effects:

STATE DEPARTMENT

U.S. embassies and consulates will remain open and passport and visa processing will continue as long as there are sufficient funds to cover operations. Nonessential official travel, speeches and other events would be curtailed.

Also Read: IMF urges US parties to avoid government shutdown, citing economic risk

Some foreign aid programs could also run out of money or have trouble performing their missions. A Department of State spokesperson said that, with limited staff available to implement and monitor programs, there could be delays in responding to crises, providing health assistance for programs focused on malaria, tuberculosis or HIV-AIDs, or delivering security assistance.

"Our work would clearly be affected by this," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. "It would make it harder to do everything that we do to try to advance national security."

And, while the State Department has said it will use available funds to pay locally employed staff as long as possible, most local staff at overseas missions are subject to local laws that preclude furloughs - being ordered not to work - and unpaid work. This could leave the department vulnerable to lawsuits.

THE MILITARY

The country's 2 million military personnel would remain at their posts, and roughly half of the Pentagon's 800,000 civilian employees would be furloughed, with others on the job but not paid.

Contracts awarded before the shutdown would continue, and the Pentagon could place new orders for supplies or services needed to protect national security. Other new contracts, including renewals or extensions, would not be awarded. Payments to defense contractors such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin and RTX, formerly known as Raytheon, could be delayed.

The authority to draw from U.S. arms supplies for Ukraine remains intact, but some deliveries of defense articles could be slowed or paused, with many workers furloughed.

The Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration would continue maintaining nuclear weapons.

SPY AGENCIES

The Central Intelligence Agencies and other intelligence agencies have not publicly shared their plans for a shutdown. But in the past, staff involved in operations, analysis and cyber activities have been deemed critical to national security and ordered to keep working, possibly without pay.

Nonessential employees would be sent home and noncritical travel would be canceled or postponed.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out