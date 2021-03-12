Explained: Mexico’s landmark move to legalise marijuana and possible impact on US
- Mexican president has backed the bill, saying it would help the government curb drug-related violence which claims thousands of lives every year.
Mexico’s lower house on Wednesday passed landmark legislation that would decriminalise the use of cannabis for recreational purposes. The legislation will now go to the Senate for a review and final vote, before President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, popularly known as AMLO, signs the bill into law, which would potentially make Mexico one of the biggest legal marijuana markets in the world.
Mexico’s Supreme Court has set a April 30 deadline for lawmakers to pass the bill after the apex court declared the prohibition unconstitutional. López Obrador has also backed the bill, saying it would help the government curb drug-related violence which claims thousands of lives every year. Mexico is now on the verge of becoming the third country in the world, after Canada and Uruguay, to legalise cannabis nationwide for recreational use.
The bill is aimed at establishing a system of licenses required for the entire chain of production, distribution, transformation and sales. Individuals will also be allowed to grow cannabis plant for personal use, with not more than six plants per individual and a maximum of eight in a single household.
According to the bill in its current form, adults will be fined if they are caught with more than one ounce (28 grams) of marijuana. The bill also provides for a jail term for adults if they are caught with more than 12 pounds (5.6 kilogrammes) of marijuana.
Lisa Sanchez, director of Mexico United Against Crime, a non-governmental organisation that has been pushing marijuana legalisation, told news agency AFP that “in theory, it will create the largest legal market in the world due to Mexico's production capacity.” Sanchez said that marijuana grows in Mexico in “natural conditions without the energy investments that are made in Canada.”
The United States is likely to get sandwiched between potentially the two biggest legal marijuana markets if the bill becomes law. According to a Politico report, the move could even pressure US President Joe Biden, who doesn’t support legalising weed, to embrace marijuana. Although Biden doesn’t support full legalisation, he is in favour of ending criminal penalties and expanding medical research.
The US House, controlled by Democrats, passed legislation in December 2020 that would end federal penalties for cannabis possession. However, the White House is yet to comment on whether Mexico’s move would change Biden’s stance on the use of marijuana for recreational purpose.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden vows normal I-Day for US amid global spikes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Quad launches move to rollout 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by 2022
- The Quad Summit was also the first plurilateral engagement for US President Joe Biden since he assumed office in January, and he said a free and open Indo-Pacific was essential to the future of all four countries.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Refrain from forming ‘exclusive cliques’: China on Quad summit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Google slams Microsoft over support for media antitrust bill
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: WHO chief says situation in Brazil 'deeply concerning'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Britain urges citizens to leave Myanmar as violence against protesters mounts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ issue ‘absolutely, totally’ a matter for India: UK minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Free and open' Indo-Pacific essential for all, says Biden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US lawmakers Nadler, Ocasio-Cortez call on New York governor Cuomo to resign
- The Democratic governor has denied he ever touched anyone inappropriately and has said he’s sorry if he ever made anyone uncomfortable.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will hike budget deficit further': Italy PM Draghi on plan to boost economy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: Mexico’s landmark move to legalise marijuana, possible impact on US
- Mexican president has backed the bill, saying it would help the government curb drug-related violence which claims thousands of lives every year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NYC prosecutor overseeing probe against Trump probe says won't seek reelection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Memo banning Afghan girls from singing prompts #IAmMySong protest
- #IAmMySong is gaining traction on Twitter, with some Afghan girls singing their favorite tunes for the camera and calls popping up for petitions to oppose the directive.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cooperation between countries should not 'target' third party: China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi King Salman sacks hajj and umrah minister in royal decrees
- "Mohammed Saleh ben Taher Benten, Minister of Haj and Umrah shall be relieved form his position," state news agency said in a tweet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox