Exploring 5 weirdest 9/11 conspiracy theories

Since the collapse of the World Trade Center towers on 9/11, a tidal wave of conspiracy theories has emerged over the past two decades.

These iconic structures, the North and South Towers, were built in the 1960s with innovative steel and concrete designs that influenced many skyscrapers built afterward.

Official investigations into the tragic events were carried out by the US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

FEMA's report came out in 2002, followed by NIST's comprehensive three-year investigation, funded by the US government and published in 2005.

Some conspiracy theorists raised concerns about NIST's funding, suspecting government involvement in the towers' collapse or foreknowledge of the attacks.

Despite criticism of these reports and their imperfect aspects, the widely accepted explanation for the towers' collapse points to the intense fires that raged within the buildings after the plane impact, rather than direct impact or explosives.

Here are 5 of the weirdest 9/11 conspiracy theories that have been proliferated over the years-

Holographic Planes: This witty theory claims that the planes that hit the World Trade Center were not real, instead holographic projections created by advanced technology. The theory ignores the countless eyewitnesses who saw and heard the planes, as well as the physical evidence of plane debris and DNA from the victims. But it seems the maestro behind the theory is maybe ‘Mysterio’ the arch nemesis of Spider-Man. Thermite Paint: This theory suggests that a special type of thermite, a substance that can burn through metal, was painted on the steel beams of the World Trade Center towers to weaken them and cause them to collapse. The theory has no scientific basis, as thermite would not be able to ignite or sustain a reaction under the conditions of the towers. Missile at the Pentagon: This bizarre theory alleges that the Pentagon was not struck by American Airlines Flight 77, but by a missile fired by the U.S. government or another entity. The theory is contradicted by the radar data, flight data recorder, security camera footage, eyewitness accounts, and physical evidence of plane parts and bodies at the Pentagon. No Plane at the Pentagon: This theory goes even further by denying that any plane was involved in the Pentagon attack. It claims that the government staged the whole event using explosives, fake witnesses, and media manipulation. The theory is easily refuted by the same evidence that disproves the missile theory. Stand-Down Order: This theory is probably the most believable one on the list. It points a finger towards the U.S. government for deliberately allowing the attacks to happen by issuing a “stand-down order” to prevent the military from intercepting or shooting down the hijacked planes. The theory is based on a misunderstanding of the military protocols and procedures at the time, as well as a disregard for the chaos and confusion that occurred during the attacks.