Home / World News / Explosion at busy Baghdad market injures 9: Report
A general view of Sadrain Square, in the Sadr City district of Baghdad.(Reuters file photo)
A general view of Sadrain Square, in the Sadr City district of Baghdad.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Explosion at busy Baghdad market injures 9: Report

The blast was heard in a market in Sadr City, east of the capital. The military did not elaborate on losses or the extent of the damage. Two security officials said at least nine people were wounded in the blast. They spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.
READ FULL STORY
AP | , Baghdad
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 11:14 PM IST

Iraqi security officials say an explosion struck a busy market in Baghdad on Wednesday, wounding at least nine people.

The Iraqi military confirmed the explosion without providing details.

The blast was heard in a market in Sadr City, east of the capital. The military did not elaborate on losses or the extent of the damage.

Two security officials said at least nine people were wounded in the blast. They spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

It is the second time this year an explosion has targeted a market in the densely populated neighborhood. In April, at least four people were killed in a car bomb attack in Sadr City. That explosion was caused by an explosive device attached to a parked car at the market.

It was not immediately clear what caused Wednesday’s explosion. Large bomb attacks, once an almost daily occurrence in Baghdad, have slowed in recent years since the Islamic State group was defeated in 2017.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.