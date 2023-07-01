Home / World News / Explosion hits chemical plant in southeast China: Report

Explosion hits chemical plant in southeast China: Report

Reuters |
Jul 01, 2023 11:43 AM IST

Footage on state broadcaster CCTV showed dense smoke at the Qiantai New Material Co facility.

An explosion occurred at a chemical plant in the southeastern Chinese province of Jiangxi at noon (0200 GMT) on Saturday, state media reported.

The authorities were trying to determine the extent of potential casualties. (Shanghai daily)
The authorities were trying to determine the extent of potential casualties.

The authorities were trying to determine the extent of potential casualties, state media said. A woman who answered the phone at the company and declined to identify herself told Reuters there were none.

