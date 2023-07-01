Extreme heatwave forecast in US: 85 big cities brace for dangerous temperatures

The scorching conditions are expected to test the resilience of residents and local authorities alike next week of 85 major cities across the US, according to data analysed and reported by The New York Times. A woman jogs with a dog along the Hudson River shortly after sunrise, as haze and smoke caused by wildfires in Canada hang over the Manhattan skyline, in New York, on June 7. Environment Canada, the government-run weather agency told Reuters that wildfire smoke can harm health even at low concentrations, and people with lung or heart diseases, as well as older adults, children, and pregnant women, were at higher health risk from wildfire smoke,(Mike Segar / Reuters)

In the bustling metropolis of New York, the heatwave tightens its grip. With temperatures rising steadily, Saturday's high reaches a sweltering 26 degrees Celsius (78 degrees Fahrenheit), intensifying to 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) by Wednesday and maintaining the scorching heat through Thursday. The concrete jungle becomes an urban oven as New Yorkers seek respite from the oppressive conditions.

Down in Memphis, Tenn., the situation is no different. The city and its surroundings are immersed in a blanket of heat, starting with a scorching 46 degrees Celsius (115 degrees Fahrenheit) on Saturday. Although the temperature subsides slightly to 37 degrees Celsius (99 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday, the heat remains unrelenting throughout the week. Residents are urged to take caution and protect themselves from the searing temperatures.

Baton Rouge, La., experiences a similar fate, battling with the intense heatwave. With an initial high of 46 degrees Celsius (114 degrees Fahrenheit) on Saturday, temperatures gradually decline but remain dangerously high throughout the week. Baton Rouge residents and visitors must remain vigilant and prioritize their well-being.

In Little Rock, Ark., the mercury soars to a staggering 46 degrees Celsius (114 degrees Fahrenheit) on Saturday. While there's a brief respite on Wednesday with a high of 37 degrees Celsius (99 degrees Fahrenheit), the city remains under the oppressive heatwave for the rest of the week. Proper hydration and staying indoors become imperative to combat the scorching conditions.

Shreveport, La., and Jackson, Miss., share the burden of the heatwave as temperatures surge above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit). The cities experience minor fluctuations in the coming week, but the sweltering conditions persist, posing challenges to residents and prompting them to take necessary precautions.

Olive Branch, Miss., Tupelo, Miss., and Southaven, Miss., face the brunt of the heatwave as well. With temperatures reaching up to 46 degrees Celsius (115 degrees Fahrenheit) initially, these cities endure scorching conditions throughout the week. Seeking cool shelter and staying hydrated become crucial for survival.

The heatwave extends its reach to various other cities, including Nashville, Tenn., New Orleans, La., St. Louis, Mo., Birmingham, Ala., and many more. Each city battles its own set of challenges as the temperatures soar and residents strive to adapt.

Local authorities issue heat advisories and warnings, emphasizing the importance of staying hydrated, seeking shade, and limiting outdoor activities during peak heat hours. Community efforts to support vulnerable individuals and ensure their well-being play a vital role in mitigating the impact of this formidable heatwave.

In the face of these scorching conditions, cities unite to provide relief measures such as cooling centres, increased availability of water, and public awareness campaigns. Communities pull together, displaying resilience and compassion to withstand the challenging times brought forth by the heatwave.

As the battle against the relentless sun continues, it is crucial for individuals to stay informed, prioritize their safety, and support one another. By adapting to the changing climate and implementing sustainable practices, cities can work towards mitigating the intensity and frequency of such extreme weather events in the future.

