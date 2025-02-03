A former British soldier who sparked a manhunt after escaping from prison before his trial was sentenced to 14 years for spying for Iran by a UK court on Monday. Ex-UK soldier jailed for 14 years for spying for Iran

Daniel Khalife, 23, was found guilty of espionage and terrorism charges as well as for escaping prison last November.

A judge at Woolwich Crown Court in southeast London sentenced him to 14 years jail and three months for embarking on a "dangerous and fantastical plan" that involved passing sensitive information to Iranian intelligence for cash.

Khalife, whose mother is Iranian, gathered information over a two-and-a-half-year period while posted in the UK and United States, including the names of elite special forces personnel, before being arrested and charged in 2023.

"The mere fact that you started on this dangerous and fantastical plan demonstrates your immaturity and lack of wisdom," said Justice Bobbie Cheema-Grubb.

Prosecutors accused Khalife of playing a "cynical game", getting in contact with a man linked to Iranian intelligence after joining the British army.

He subsequently told British intelligence he wanted to be a double agent, in what his defence lawyer termed a "hapless" ploy.

In September 2023, Khalife escaped a London prison strapped to the underside of a food delivery truck, sparking a three-day nationwide manhunt and raising concerns about prison security.

Khalife, who grew up in southwest London, joined the army in 2018 aged 16.

Cheema-Grubb said she had "no doubt" that Khalife used his Iranian heritage to gain the trust of his contacts.

During the trial, jurors were shown a photograph from Khalife's phone of a handwritten list he had made of 15 soldiers, including their service number, rank, initials, surname and unit.

The details of special forces personnel was "undoubtedly valuable, and giving them to an enemy state would have very substantially increased the risk to them and to their operational effectiveness," the judge said.

Khalife allegedly remained in contact with Iranian handlers while posted to Fort Hood, Texas, between February and April 2021, where he was given the second-highest level of NATO security clearance, one below "cosmic top secret".

He also travelled to Turkey to meet his Iranian handlers, and twice collected money in exchange for information.

