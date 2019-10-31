e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 31, 2019

Facebook agrees to pay 500,000 pound fine to UK over Cambridge Analytica

Facebook said it wished it had “done more to investigate claims about Cambridge Analytica in 2015.”

world Updated: Oct 31, 2019 08:17 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
London
Facebook has agreed to pay 500,000 pound fine as part of a settlement with UK’s data protection watchdog over the Cambridge Analytica scandal.
Facebook has agreed to pay 500,000 pound fine as part of a settlement with UK’s data protection watchdog over the Cambridge Analytica scandal.(Reuters File Photo)
         

Facebook has agreed to pay 500,000 pound fine as part of a settlement with UK’s data protection watchdog over the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

In 2017, the UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) commenced a formal investigation into the misuse of personal data in political campaigns.

The social networking giant had initially appealed the penalty. The ICO then pursued its own counter-appeal.

But finally, Facebook has agreed to pay the 500,000 pound fine but has made no admission of liability in relation to the fine.

“The ICO welcomes the agreement reached with Facebook for the withdrawal of their appeal against our Monetary Penalty Notice and agreement to pay the fine,” said James Dipple-Johnstone, Deputy Commissioner of the ICO.

“The ICO’s main concern was that UK citizen data was exposed to a serious risk of harm. Protection of personal information and personal privacy is of fundamental importance, not only for the rights of individuals, but also as we now know, for the preservation of a strong democracy.”

“We are pleased to hear that Facebook has taken, and will continue to take, significant steps to comply with the fundamental principles of data protection,” Dipple-Johnstone said.

Facebook said it wished it had “done more to investigate claims about Cambridge Analytica in 2015.”

“We are pleased to have reached a settlement with the ICO,” said Harry Kinmonth, Director and Associate General Counsel, Facebook.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 08:17 IST

tags
top news
PM Modi closed gateway of terror by revoking Article 370: Amit Shah
PM Modi closed gateway of terror by revoking Article 370: Amit Shah
PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel at Statue of Unity in Gujarat
PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel at Statue of Unity in Gujarat
Jammu Kashmir no more a state; UTs of J-K and Ladakh come into existence
Jammu Kashmir no more a state; UTs of J-K and Ladakh come into existence
Hero dog returns to duty after Baghdadi raid, says US general
Hero dog returns to duty after Baghdadi raid, says US general
Plans fall flat, no solution visible in Delhi’s deadly haze
Plans fall flat, no solution visible in Delhi’s deadly haze
One-line horror stories this Halloween that will give you goosebumps
One-line horror stories this Halloween that will give you goosebumps
Jeffrey Epstein’s injuries point to murder, says forensic expert
Jeffrey Epstein’s injuries point to murder, says forensic expert
Explained | J&K and Ladakh become Union Territories: What it means
Explained | J&K and Ladakh become Union Territories: What it means
trending topics
SensexKashmirShakib Al HasanMaharashtraShah Rukh KhanHousefull 4 box office

don't miss

latest news

India News

World News