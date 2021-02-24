Facebook to invest $1 billion in news industry after Australia row
Facebook Inc on Wednesday pledged to invest at least $1 billion in the news industry over the next three years, days after a high-profile stand-off with the Australian government over paying news outlets for content.
The social network's commitment to the news industry follows Google's $1 billion investment last year, as technology giants come under scrutiny over their business model as well as the proliferation of misinformation on their platform.
Facebook on Tuesday restored Australian news pages, ending an unprecedented week-long blackout after wringing concessions from the government over a proposed law that will require tech giants to pay traditional media companies for their content.
The brief blackout shocked the global news industry, which has already seen its business model upended by the tech giants.
In a blog detailing its version of the showdown, Facebook said the news ban was related to a "fundamental misunderstanding" of the relationship between the company and news publishers.
It also acknowledged that some non-news content got inadvertently blocked when it banned all news content.
Facebook said on Wednesday it has already invested $600 million in the news industry since 2018.
The social media company added it was in active negotiations with news publishers in Germany and France for a deal to pay for content for its news product, where users can find headlines and stories next to a personalized news feed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US to admit asylum seekers from hard-hit camp at Texas border
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 23 tonnes of cocaine seized in Europe's biggest haul
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
North Korea enslaving political prisoners to fund weapons programme: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Number of women on UK corporate boards rises 50% in 5 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak, India can resolve Kashmir issue through dialogue: Imran Khan says in Lanka
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vietnam's first batch of Covid-19 vaccine arrives from South Korea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neera Tanden's committee vote delayed as doubts about confirmation mount
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghana 1st nation to receive coronavirus vaccines from Covax
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Buruli ulcer in Australia: 10 things to know about the flesh-eating disease
- The mode of transmission has not been established yet, which means there are no primary prevention measures for the disease.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Facebook to invest $1 billion in news industry after Australia row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Turkish court convicts executive, two jet pilots in Carlos Ghosn escape trial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only 15% of AstraZeneca vaccine available in Germany has been used
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Strong G20 action to reverse 'dangerous divergence' in global economy: IMF chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thai court ousts 3 cabinet members found guilty of sedition
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Johnson & Johnson vaccine highly effective against severe Covid-19: FDA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox