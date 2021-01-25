Fauci says coronavirus vaccine goal would cover 67 million Americans
Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that President Joe Biden's goal of administering 100 million vaccinations in the first 100 days actually means about 67 million Americans should be protected from COVID-19 during that time.
Fauci, the government's top infectious diseases expert, said the president's goal refers to 100 million shots, not people. Current vaccines require two shots.
Fauci maintained that goal could be difficult to meet even though the U.S. recently has been able to administer shots to about a million people a day. He explained that it will be harder to reach people once shots are given outside hospital and nursing home settings.
Fauci also told CBS' “Face the Nation” that he supports a national commission to understand some of the problems in coordinating a COVID-19 response on the state and local level because states shouldn't just be told, “You're on your own.”
Ron Klain, Biden's chief of staff, called the 100 million shots in 100 days “a very bold and ambitious goal.” He told NBC's “Meet the Press” that it won't stop the administration from aiming higher if doable.
Egypt says it has launched vaccination against coronavirus
- Health Minister Hala Zayed told a televised news conference that they would prioritize vaccinating healthcare workers in 40 hospitals that are designated to isolate and treat Covid-19 patients across the country.
