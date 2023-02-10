Home / World News / FBI searches former US Vice Prez Mike Pence's home in classified documents probe

FBI searches former US Vice Prez Mike Pence's home in classified documents probe

world news
Published on Feb 10, 2023 10:06 PM IST

FBI conducted a consensual search at the Indianapolis residence of former Vice President Mike Pence.

Former US Vice President Mike Pence.(AFP)
Reuters | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

The FBI on Friday conducted a consensual search at the Indianapolis residence of former Vice President Mike Pence, after classified documents were discovered at his house last month, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The search comes just a few weeks after Pence's attorney Greg Jacobs notified the National Archives in a Jan. 18 letter about the discovery of records with classified markings. The records were then turned over to the FBI.

The search of Pence's home comes at a time when both former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden are each facing investigations by two special counsels over the retention of classified records.

fbi mike pence
