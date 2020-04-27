e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / ‘Feeling air on my face’: Children in Covid-19 battered Spain come outside after 6 weeks

‘Feeling air on my face’: Children in Covid-19 battered Spain come outside after 6 weeks

Children have been allowed one hour of supervised outdoor activity per day between 9 am and 9 pm, staying within one kilometre of their home.

world Updated: Apr 27, 2020 14:54 IST
Agencies
Agencies
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A man walks with his son after restrictions were partially lifted for children for the first time in six weeks, during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Ronda, Spain on April 26.
A man walks with his son after restrictions were partially lifted for children for the first time in six weeks, during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Ronda, Spain on April 26.(Reuters Photo)
         

Spain let children go outside and play on Sunday for the first time in six weeks as European countries - battered by coronavirus pandemic - methodically worked to ease their lockdowns and reopen their economies.

Over 23,000 people in Spain have died from Covid-19 but on Sunday the country posted its lowest daily death toll in over a month.

The children went outside on foot and with bicycles, skateboards and scooters. It was a first step as the government plans a gradual process of easing restrictions.

“I never thought I would miss school but I really miss it,” Lucia Ibanez, 9, out for a walk with her mother told news agency Reuters. Ibanez said she had missed the streets and the park and “feeling the air on your face” during lockdown.

Children have been allowed one hour of supervised outdoor activity per day between 9 am and 9 pm, staying within one kilometre of their home. Many children wearing protective masks were seen strolling the streets in Madrid.

As per the relaxation allowed by the government, adults can accompany up to three children who will not be allowed to use playparks or share toys, and must adhere to social distancing guidelines, remaining at least two metres from other people.

“It was totally necessary after 42 days,” said Carla Marquez, out with her daughter near Las Canteras beach in Gran Canaria. “It has been super emotional... We have to value the small things in life which apparently we didn’t before”.

Spain’s health ministry, meanwhile, said that 288 more people had died after being diagnosed with Covid-19, the lowest daily rise in the death toll in the past month.

That brought the total number of deaths to 23,190, while the overall number of cases rose to 2,07,634. Spain has registered the third highest number of Covid-19 deaths, after the United States and Italy.

The government had declared a state of emergency on March 14 and shut down most public life and economic activity.

tags
top news
‘Need to strengthen economic activities, combat Covid-19’: PM Modi to CMs
‘Need to strengthen economic activities, combat Covid-19’: PM Modi to CMs
Recovered from Covid-19, PM Boris Johnson says risk of second spike
Recovered from Covid-19, PM Boris Johnson says risk of second spike
RBI gives Rs 50,000 cr boost to mutual funds after Franklin Templeton crisis
RBI gives Rs 50,000 cr boost to mutual funds after Franklin Templeton crisis
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Over 10,000 vehicles impounded in a day for lockdown violation in Gujarat
Over 10,000 vehicles impounded in a day for lockdown violation in Gujarat
Tamil Nadu builds wall at Andhra Pradesh border over Covid-19 concerns
Tamil Nadu builds wall at Andhra Pradesh border over Covid-19 concerns
‘He has set the bar so high’: Williamson picks best batsman across formats
‘He has set the bar so high’: Williamson picks best batsman across formats
Watch: Chennai police stop ambulance to allow VIP convoy to pass 
Watch: Chennai police stop ambulance to allow VIP convoy to pass 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus lockdownCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiHrithik RoshanRajasthan Covid-19 CasesTelangana COVID-19 CasesGujarat Covid-19 casesKanika Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news