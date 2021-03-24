Finland to resume AstraZeneca doses for people over 65 from next week

Finland will continue administering AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine to people older than 65 from March 29.

No heightened risk of blood clotting disorders has been observed in people over 65 years of age following vaccination, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that such conditions are very rare.

Finland had put AstraZeneca’s vaccine on hold temporarily, starting March 19, to investigate two cases of blood clots. The only Nordic member of the euro zone made the decision just one day after the European Medicines Agency declared the drug safe and effective.

Finland, with a population of 5.5 million, is expecting to receive 3.7 million doses of Astra’s vaccine, equal to roughly a quarter of the approved vaccines it has ordered through the European Union’s procurement process.





