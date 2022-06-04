FIR lodged against Pak PM, son for injuring, torturing PTI workers: Report

Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Pakistan, a district court judge in Lahore on Saturday ordered authorities concerned to register a first information report (FIR) against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, his son and chief minister of Punjab, Hamza Shehbaz, interior minister Rana Sanaullah and other senior police officials.

The ministers have been booked for injuring and torturing Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) workers during the Azadi march, reported the Express Tribune.

Previously, an additional district and sessions judge had directed SHO Bhati Gate Police Station to register a criminal case against interior minister Rana Sanaullah, eight police officials including CCPO Lahore and DIG Operations as well as 400 unknown officials for assaulting lawyers and damaging their vehicles when they were going to the Islamabad to join the long march, Pakistan daily Express Tribune added, citing sources.

Advocate Afzal Azeem, the petitioner stated that the senior police officials tortured PTI supporters and used batons and tear gas to restrain them from joining the party's long march, adding that it was a 'serious' offence in which the law enforcers tortured citizens who were exercising their democratic right of protest.

Blaming the Shehbaz government for the long march violence, Advocate Azeem contended in his petition that the police high ups committed this offence 'on the whims of the premier, the provincial Chief Minister and the Interior Minister'.

Imran and other leaders of his party were booked in 14 cases registered at multiple police stations across Islamabad over allegations of vandalism, however, the PHC chief justice granted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leader bail till June 25 and subsequently forwarded the orders to the additional sessions judge of Islamabad.

Calling the Azadi March a peaceful demonstration, the ousted leader called on the present government for the excessive use of force, usage of chemical shells of tear gas, baton charge, firing, shelling, rubber bullets and shotguns which "tore apart" the fundamental rights of people.