FIR lodged against Pak PM, son for injuring, torturing PTI workers: Report
Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Pakistan, a district court judge in Lahore on Saturday ordered authorities concerned to register a first information report (FIR) against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, his son and chief minister of Punjab, Hamza Shehbaz, interior minister Rana Sanaullah and other senior police officials.
The ministers have been booked for injuring and torturing Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) workers during the Azadi march, reported the Express Tribune.
Previously, an additional district and sessions judge had directed SHO Bhati Gate Police Station to register a criminal case against interior minister Rana Sanaullah, eight police officials including CCPO Lahore and DIG Operations as well as 400 unknown officials for assaulting lawyers and damaging their vehicles when they were going to the Islamabad to join the long march, Pakistan daily Express Tribune added, citing sources.
Advocate Afzal Azeem, the petitioner stated that the senior police officials tortured PTI supporters and used batons and tear gas to restrain them from joining the party's long march, adding that it was a 'serious' offence in which the law enforcers tortured citizens who were exercising their democratic right of protest.
Blaming the Shehbaz government for the long march violence, Advocate Azeem contended in his petition that the police high ups committed this offence 'on the whims of the premier, the provincial Chief Minister and the Interior Minister'.
Imran and other leaders of his party were booked in 14 cases registered at multiple police stations across Islamabad over allegations of vandalism, however, the PHC chief justice granted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leader bail till June 25 and subsequently forwarded the orders to the additional sessions judge of Islamabad.
Calling the Azadi March a peaceful demonstration, the ousted leader called on the present government for the excessive use of force, usage of chemical shells of tear gas, baton charge, firing, shelling, rubber bullets and shotguns which "tore apart" the fundamental rights of people.
This country wants to be called 'Türkiye'. Find out why
Earlier this year, the government also released a promotional video as part of its attempts to change its name in English. The video shows tourists from across the world saying “Hello Türkiye” at famous destinations.
Nepal plane crash: Aviation rules tightened after tragic deaths of 22
Air traffic control lost contact with the twin-prop plane shortly after it took off from Pokhara and headed for Jomsom, a popular Himalayan trekking destination. The wreckage was found a day later, with all 16 Nepalis, four Indians and two Germans who were on board killed.
Four killed, 14 injured as quakes hit southwest China
A shallow 6.1-magnitude quake hit a sparsely populated area in Sichuan province about 100 kilometres (60 miles) west of provincial capital Chengdu, broadcaster CCTV said. It was followed three minutes later by a second quake of magnitude 4.5 in a nearby county where the deaths and injuries occurred, according to CCTV. Footage obtained by the broadcaster showed dozens of schoolchildren screaming and ducking under desks as their building started to shake, before dashing out of the classroom with arms over their heads.
One killed, six injured after twin quakes hit China's Sichuan province
Citing the China Earthquake Networks Center, state news agency Xinhua reported that the epicentre was at a depth of 17 kilometres. The US Geological Survey said that the quake registered a magnitude of 5.9 and was more shallow, occurring at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles).
Israel laser shield - to protect from missiles - costs just $2 per interception
"This is a game-changer, not just because we are striking at the enemy military, but also because we are bankrupting it," Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said during a visit to Iron Beam system's state-owned manufacturer, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. He has predicted the system to enter service by early 2023.
