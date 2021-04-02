IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Fire in Berlin hospital leaves 1 person killed, 5 injured
"A ward on the second floor of the hospital caught fire. One person died. Five people were injured, including three seriously," the Berlin Fire Department said on Twitter.(HT Archives. Representative image)
"A ward on the second floor of the hospital caught fire. One person died. Five people were injured, including three seriously," the Berlin Fire Department said on Twitter.(HT Archives. Representative image)
world news

Fire in Berlin hospital leaves 1 person killed, 5 injured

It took more than 100 firefighters and over three hours to put out the blaze, according to the statement. As reported by local broadcaster N-TV, it remains unclear at this time what had caused the fire.
READ FULL STORY
ANI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 02:26 PM IST

One person died and five others were injured as fire broke out in a hospital in Berlin's southwestern Zehlendorf district, the German capital's fire department said on Friday.

"A ward on the second floor of the hospital caught fire. One person died. Five people were injured, including three seriously," the Berlin Fire Department said on Twitter.

It took more than 100 firefighters and over three hours to put out the blaze, according to the statement.

As reported by local broadcaster N-TV, it remains unclear at this time what had caused the fire.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
berlin germany
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP