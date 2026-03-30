Fireball erupts at Israel industrial zone after Iran missile shrapnel hit; video shows ‘toxic’ black smoke

On the ground, the scale of the blaze was evident. A warehouse stood charred, with dense clouds of white, grey and black smoke rising into the sky as firefighters battled the flames with powerful water jets, AFP reported.

Thick black smoke was seen billowing from the industrial zone, formerly known as Ramat Hovav, as emergency teams rushed to contain the situation. The strike came shortly after a fresh round of missile launches from Iran was detected by the Israeli military.

The Neot Hovav industrial zone, located around 12 kilometres from Beersheba, is home to more than 40 factories focused on environmental technologies and industrial infrastructure.

The impact was reported in Neot Hovav, a major industrial hub in the Negev desert known for its dense cluster of chemical plants. According to news agency AFP, Soroka Hospital in Beersheba said it treated six people not gravely injured in the attack.

A massive fire tore through an industrial facility in southern Israel on Sunday after shrapnel from an Iranian missile struck the site reportedly triggering emergency evacuations.

"We understand that there is a missile shrapnel impact," the news agency reported citing statement from military.

Police also said that "The fire was apparently caused by the impact of a munition or interception debris." They added, “Searches are ongoing to locate additional items and eliminate any danger to the public.”

Fire brigade commander Eyal Caspi said the situation was being brought under control. "The situation is under control," he said, adding that crews expected to extinguish the fire "within the next few hours," reported AFP.

"A hazardous incident has been declared, and all factory workers have been instructed to remain in protected areas," the regional council said. The military’s Home Front Command also issued an advisory, urging residents living nearby to stay indoors due to fears of toxic leaks.

Iran claims strike amid continued attacks Later in the day, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed it had targeted an industrial complex in southern Israel.

Since midnight, the Israeli military reported seven missile launches aimed at Israeli territory.

The latest incident comes amid ongoing hostilities that began on February 28 with joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran. Since then, Tehran has responded with repeated waves of missiles and drones targeting Israel and other locations across the region.

This is the second such strike on an industrial facility since the conflict began on February 28. On March 19, an oil refinery in Haifa was also reported hit shortly after missile warnings were issued.