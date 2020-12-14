e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / First Covid-19 vaccine administered in the US, tweets President Donald Trump

First Covid-19 vaccine administered in the US, tweets President Donald Trump

Marking the onset of what will be the largest vaccination campaign in US history, shots made by Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech are the first authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration.

world Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 20:24 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before boarding Marine One.
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington before boarding Marine One. (AP)
         

US President Donald Trump on Monday announced the administration of the first Covid-19 vaccine on Twitter as shipments of frozen vials reached the United States to battle the coronavirus disease. Marking the onset of what will be the largest vaccination campaign in the US history, shots made by Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech are the first authorised for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Several other countries also have given their nod of acceptance for the vaccine, including the UK, which started vaccinating last week.

Packed in dry ice to stay at ultra-frozen temperatures, the first of nearly 3 million doses being shipped in staggered batches this week made their way by truck and by plane around the country Sunday from Pfizer’s Kalamazoo, Michigan, factory. Once they arrive at distribution centres, each state directs where the doses go next.

Also read: US set for first Covid-19 shots as shipments begin arriving

The US will vaccinate health care workers first, who along with nursing home residents, have spent months battling a coronavirus that still is surging in the country and around the world. Authorities are expected to rush against time to rapidly get the vaccine into the arms of millions, not just doctors and nurses but other at-risk health workers such as janitors and food handlers — which will be immediately followed by a second dose three weeks later.

According to FDA – the world’s most strict medical regulator – the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine appears safe and strongly protective. The agency has also laid out the data behind it in a daylong public meeting last week for scientists and consumers alike to see. Experts have pointed out that the shots can cause temporary fever, fatigue and aches as they rev up people’s immune systems, forcing hospitals to stagger employee vaccinations.

(With inputs from Associated Press)

tags
top news
First Covid-19 vaccine administered in the US, tweets President Donald Trump
First Covid-19 vaccine administered in the US, tweets President Donald Trump
Will start hunger strike if farmers’ issues not resolved, says Anna Hazare
Will start hunger strike if farmers’ issues not resolved, says Anna Hazare
Farmers’ best interests in mind, open for talks: Rajnath Singh amid protest
Farmers’ best interests in mind, open for talks: Rajnath Singh amid protest
India’s retail inflation eases in November, is still above RBI’s 4% benchmark
India’s retail inflation eases in November, is still above RBI’s 4% benchmark
LIVE | ‘Want discussions to be held clause by clause,’ says Agri min Tomar
LIVE | ‘Want discussions to be held clause by clause,’ says Agri min Tomar
It’s like asking batsmen to score only on the off-side: Tendulkar
It’s like asking batsmen to score only on the off-side: Tendulkar
The world is changing. India needs to get its priorities right
The world is changing. India needs to get its priorities right
Watch: Delhi CM Kejriwal, AAP leaders on hunger strike to support farmers
Watch: Delhi CM Kejriwal, AAP leaders on hunger strike to support farmers
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In