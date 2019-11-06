e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 06, 2019

First public hearings in Donald Trump impeachment probe next week

Impeachment investigators have heard a bunch of serving and former Trump administration officials in closed-door hearings, including Taylor and Yovanovitch.

world Updated: Nov 06, 2019 23:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Washington
Impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump have been scheduled for next week.
Impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump have been scheduled for next week.(REUTERS Photo)
         

The first public hearings in the ongoing impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump have been scheduled for next week, according to an announcement by the investigators on Wednesday.

Acting US ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor will testify on November 13 and former US ambassador to Ukraine on November 15, Representative Adam Schiff, chairman of the House intelligence committee, told reporters.

Impeachment investigators have heard a bunch of serving and former Trump administration officials in closed-door hearings, including Taylor and Yovanovitch.

The House paved the way for public hearings in a vote last week that also formally authorised the impeachment inquiry that was launched by Democrats in September-end based on a complaint from a whistleblower who was concerned about what he had heard about President Trump pressing Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky to order a probe against a political rival in a July phone call.

Public hearings will move the impeachment inquiry into the open and a new phase, as they will be aired live, in a throwback to hearings from the impeachment inquiries into President Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton.

Nixon resigned during the process, while Clinton was impeached by the House of Representatives. He was rescued by the Senate, which acquitted him in a trial, the end stage of the impeachment process.

tags
top news
Ahead of Kartarpur corridor ceremony, India flags terror threat concern with Pak
Ahead of Kartarpur corridor ceremony, India flags terror threat concern with Pak
Centre approves Rs 10,000 crore fund for unfinished housing projects
Centre approves Rs 10,000 crore fund for unfinished housing projects
Good news soon, says BJP ahead of meeting Guv tomorrow; Sena takes a swipe
Good news soon, says BJP ahead of meeting Guv tomorrow; Sena takes a swipe
‘I told you so… Pakistan has hidden agenda’: Amarinder Singh on Bhindranwale row
‘I told you so… Pakistan has hidden agenda’: Amarinder Singh on Bhindranwale row
Woman called by jail warden to see ‘ailing’ husband, then gang- raped
Woman called by jail warden to see ‘ailing’ husband, then gang- raped
For All Mankind review: One small step for TV, one giant leap for Apple
For All Mankind review: One small step for TV, one giant leap for Apple
Ashwin and Kings XI Punjab have decided to part ways amicably: Ness Wadia
Ashwin and Kings XI Punjab have decided to part ways amicably: Ness Wadia
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
trending topics
Ayodhya VerdictSara Ali KhanIBPS SO RecruitmentAlia BhattSSC MTS Result 2019Devendra FadnavisPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneLaal Singh ChaddhaIndia vs Bangladesh

don't miss

latest news

India News

World News