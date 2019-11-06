First public hearings in Donald Trump impeachment probe next week

world

The first public hearings in the ongoing impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump have been scheduled for next week, according to an announcement by the investigators on Wednesday.

Acting US ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor will testify on November 13 and former US ambassador to Ukraine on November 15, Representative Adam Schiff, chairman of the House intelligence committee, told reporters.

Impeachment investigators have heard a bunch of serving and former Trump administration officials in closed-door hearings, including Taylor and Yovanovitch.

The House paved the way for public hearings in a vote last week that also formally authorised the impeachment inquiry that was launched by Democrats in September-end based on a complaint from a whistleblower who was concerned about what he had heard about President Trump pressing Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky to order a probe against a political rival in a July phone call.

Public hearings will move the impeachment inquiry into the open and a new phase, as they will be aired live, in a throwback to hearings from the impeachment inquiries into President Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton.

Nixon resigned during the process, while Clinton was impeached by the House of Representatives. He was rescued by the Senate, which acquitted him in a trial, the end stage of the impeachment process.