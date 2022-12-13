Home / World News / Five Chinese nationals were wounded in Kabul hotel attack: Beijing

Five Chinese nationals were wounded in Kabul hotel attack: Beijing

Updated on Dec 13, 2022 02:04 PM IST

Afghanistan: The attack, claimed by Islamic State, prompted China to lodge representations with Afghanistan's Taliban-run administration, Beijing said.

Afghanistan: Taliban fighters stand guard as they block a road near Kabul.(AFP)
Five Chinese nationals were wounded in an attack on a hotel in central Kabul on Monday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

The attack, claimed by Islamic State, prompted China to lodge representations with Afghanistan's Taliban-run administration, Wang added.

