Five dead following Hurricane Dorian in Bahamas, confirms PM Hubert Minnis

The Abaco islands on Sunday received the full brunt of Dorian, which was continuing Monday to batter Grand Bahama further to the west.

world Updated: Sep 03, 2019 03:29 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Port Saint Lucie, United States
Strong wind from Hurricane Dorian blow the tops of trees while whisking up water from the surface of a canal in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Monday.
Strong wind from Hurricane Dorian blow the tops of trees while whisking up water from the surface of a canal in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Monday. (AP File Photo )
         

Hurricane Dorian is confirmed to have killed at least five people in the Bahamas, Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said Monday as the storm stalled over the island chain, unleashing catastrophic wind and rain.

Addressing a news conference at the National Emergency Management Agency in New Providence, Minnis described the storm as an “historic tragedy” for the archipelago.

The Abaco islands on Sunday received the full brunt of Dorian, which was continuing Monday to batter Grand Bahama further to the west.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 03:28 IST

