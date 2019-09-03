New Delhi -°C
Five dead following Hurricane Dorian in Bahamas, confirms PM Hubert Minnis
Hurricane Dorian is confirmed to have killed at least five people in the Bahamas, Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said Monday as the storm stalled over the island chain, unleashing catastrophic wind and rain.
Addressing a news conference at the National Emergency Management Agency in New Providence, Minnis described the storm as an “historic tragedy” for the archipelago.
The Abaco islands on Sunday received the full brunt of Dorian, which was continuing Monday to batter Grand Bahama further to the west.
