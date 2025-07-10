Five injured in grenade attack in Balochistan day after BLF launches 'Operation Baam'

Five people, including women and children, were injured on Wednesday after a grenade attack happened on a house in Turbat in Pakistan's Balochistan, Pakistani news portal The Dawn reported. A general view shows damaged vehicles at the site a day after a bomb blast in Qila Abdullah, in Balochistan province, on May 19, 2025. (AFP/File)

This comes a day after a series of coordinated attacks and explosions rocked multiple government installations across Balochistan late Tuesday night, with the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) claiming responsibility and announced the launch of "Operation Baam (Dawn)."

Citing authorities, The Dawn also reported that in a separate grenade attack on Wednesday, a police check post was also attacked in Sibi.

Police said a hand grenade was thrown by unidentified attackers on motorcycles at the residence of Muhammad Younis in the Absar area of Turbat, the divisional headquarters of Makran division in Kech district.

The grenade explosion took place in the backyard, injuring five people and damaging parts of the house.

Dawn reported that police rushed to the site and moved the injured persons to the District Hospital Turbat, wherein they were identified as Hajra, Mahlab, Fatima, Naz Gul, and Muhammad Ibrahim.

In another incident, unknown assailants hurled a grenade at a police checkpoint at the Sibi-Harnai railway crossing gate, Dawn reported.

Although the grenade exploded at the post, no injuries were reported and the attackers fled the scene on a motorcycle.

Referring to the police, Dawn reported that the incidents were being investigated and that no group has claimed responsibility for either of the attacks.

Series of explosions rock Balochistan

On Tuesday, a series of coordinated attacks and explosions rocked multiple government installations across Balochistan late in the night. The BLF claimed responsibility, announcing the launch of "Operation Baam (Dawn)."

While Pakistani authorities have yet to confirm the full extent of the damage, ANI news agency cited local sources reporting significant disruption in the affected areas. Explosions reportedly targeted military checkpoints, communications infrastructure, and administrative facilities.

Security forces reportedly launched search operations in the targeted districts, and communication in parts of Kech and Panjgur remained disrupted till Wednesday morning at least.

Operation Baam signals a rising insurgent capability in Pakistan’s volatile south-western province, highlighting the deteriorating security situation in Balochistan, a region long marked by unrest and instability.

For decades, Balochistan has been at the centre of persistent human rights concerns, caught in repeated cycles of separatist violence and military crackdowns.