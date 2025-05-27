Gunmen in Pak's Balochistan kill police personnel guarding polio vaccine team

Unidentified gunmen shot dead a police personnel guarding a polio vaccination team in Pakistan’s Balochistan province on Tuesday before escaping from the scene, local media reported. Police officers were killed while standing guard during polio vaccinations in Balochistan(AP)

According to the police, the polio workers were unharmed in the incident, while the body of the victim, identified as Abdul Waheed, has been taken to the hospital. The policeman was a resident of Nushki, Balochistan, where the incident happened, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Both provincial and federal officials have condemned the incident, calling it intolerable and beyond comprehension.

President Asif Ali Zardari condemned the attack and offered heartfelt condolences to the family of the bereaved, the newspaper said.

He noted that the courage and sacrifice of polio officials “[inspires] us all to save our children from this crippling disease”.

The president reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to fully eradicating polio “We have the tools, the will, and the support of our global partners to make this vision a reality. I call on parents to open their doors to vaccinators, ensuring every child receives the life-saving polio drops.

“I urge teachers, religious leaders, and community elders to champion this noble cause, dispelling myths and building trust. I appeal to the media to amplify the truth: the polio vaccine is safe, effective, and our best weapon,” Zardari said in a statement.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said the attack on those safeguarding children’s future is beyond comprehension and cannot be tolerated.

"We salute the sacrifice of Shaheed Abdul Waheed, who gave his life for the protection of Pakistan’s children," spokesperson for the Balochistan government, Shahid Rind, was quoted as saying by Samaa TV.

No group has claimed responsibility for the incident yet.

According to the Pakistan Polio Programme, more than 45 million children up to five years of age will be administered polio vaccine and vitamin A drops during the campaign.

According to a statement, 400,000 polio workers will participate in the anti-polio campaign.

Earlier this week, two new polio cases were reported in the Lakki Marwat and Bannu districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bringing the number of children infected with the crippling virus this year to 10.

Five of the 10 reported cases were from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Pakistan is one of the last two countries in the world, besides Afghanistan, where polio remains endemic.

Despite global efforts to eradicate the virus, challenges such as safety issues, vaccine hesitancy, and misinformation remain in eliminating the virus.