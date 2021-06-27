Home / World News / Five killed in hot air balloon accident in southwestern US
The accident caused power outages in the area for several hours after the balloon came into contact with a power line.(via AP)
The accident caused power outages in the area for several hours after the balloon came into contact with a power line.(via AP)
world news

Five killed in hot air balloon accident in southwestern US

"Unfortunately, 4 individuals died as a result of their wounds from the hot air balloon crash," Albuquerque police said on Twitter, adding that one person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
READ FULL STORY
AFP |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 03:06 AM IST

Five people died in a hot air balloon accident in Albuquerque, in the southwestern United States, the city's police announced Saturday.

The accident caused power outages in the area for several hours after the balloon came into contact with a power line.

"Unfortunately, 4 individuals died as a result of their wounds from the hot air balloon crash," Albuquerque police said on Twitter, adding that one person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Authorities said later Saturday that the adult male had died of his injuries.

"Our prayers go out to the friends and family of all five people who tragically lost their lives," police said on Twitter.

Early Saturday morning, some 13,000 people were without power because of the accident, local utility PNM tweeted.

Power was later restored to all affected customers, it said.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.