Florida woman spikes date’s drink with cockroach spray, gets tracked down by K-9

In a rather bizarre case, a 29-year-old Florida woman poisoned a man’s drinks with cockroach spray after inviting him home to drink with her. Veronica Cline was charged with poisoning food or drink, the Volusia Country Sheriff’s Office said on Friday. Veronica Cline is arrested with a little help from a K-9 (Source: Volusia Sheriff’s Office)

Police authorities turned up a home in Deleon Springs early morning on August 18 to find a man who had taken violently ill. The man told the authorities that Cline had asked him to come back to her place and continue drinking with her.

The sheriff’s office said in a statement: “The victim told deputies he was vomiting for about 30 minutes before he was able to call for help. He became sick again while providing his statement to a deputy."

The victim was so sick that he continued vomiting for 30 minutes before being able to call the police.

When the deputies arrived, Cline wasn’t in home. However, she was tracked down by a law enforcement K-9. Bodycam footage from Volusia Sheriff’s Office shows a responding officer walking in a dark, wooded area with a dog from the K-9 unit.

The officer can be heard in the video: “'Show me your f*****g hands. Walk towards me now, walk towards me, stop right there and get on your knees.” Cline will be held without at the Volusia Country Branch Jail without bond till her first trial. At the time of writing, Cline’s motive is still unknown as is the health status of the man who hasn’t been identified.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON