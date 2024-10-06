FGN27 PAK-KASURI-JAISHANKAR **** Jaishankar's visit to Pakistan a 'positive development', says ex-foreign minister Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

Lahore: Pakistan's former foreign minister Khursheed Mahmood Kasuri has termed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's upcoming visit to Islamabad a "positive development", saying it may help ease tensions between the two neighbours. ****

FGN24 PAK-LD PROTEST **** Imran Khan's party vows to continue its protest against govt

Islamabad: The situation remained tense in Pakistan's capital on Sunday as jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party vowed to continue its protest against the government, a day after violent clashes between security forces and his supporters that left one policeman dead and several others injured. ****

FGN19 PAK-IMRAN-PARTY-JAISHANKAR **** Imran Khan's party clarifies stance, says Jaishankar not invited to protest

Peshawar: Jailed former premier Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has distanced itself from a party leader's invitation to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to join its protest, asserting that no foreign country has a role in its political struggle. ****

FGN25 PAK-PROTEST-ARREST **** More than 30 supporters of Imran Khan's party arrested in Lahore

Lahore: Over 30 supporters of jailed former premier Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, including lawyers, were arrested after they managed to reach historic Minar-e-Pakistan premises on late Saturday night demanding the release of their leader, police said on Sunday. ****

FGN4 US-TRUMP **** Trump, along with Elon Musk, addresses thousands where he was shot at in failed assassination bid

Washington: Former US president Donald Trump on Saturday returned to Butler, a city in Pennsylvania where he narrowly escaped an assassination bid 12 weeks ago, and addressed thousands of his supporters in this key battleground state, urging them to elect him as the next president of the United States. ****

FGN29 NEPAL-CHIEF JUSTICE **** Nepal Prez Paudel appoints Prakash Man Singh Raut as new Chief Justice

Kathmandu: Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel on Sunday appointed Prakash Man Singh Raut as the new Chief Justice of the country. ****

FGN21 LANKA-PARL-POLL **** Sri Lanka parties busy forming alliances to face November parliamentary poll

Colombo: All major political parties in Sri Lanka are shortlisting candidates and attempting to forge new alliances as the country prepares for the November 14 parliamentary election. ****

FGN5 US-SACHIN **** Sachin Tendulkar joins America's National Cricket League ownership group

Houston/Washington: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has joined America's National Cricket League ownership group, a move that is expected to give a big boost to the sport in the United States in the coming years. ****

FGN8 US-AI-INDIAN-DOCTORS **** Fast-track green cards for Indian physicians: AI chief Dr Kathula

New York: As the US gears to elect a new President in a month, the head of a leading organisation for Indian-origin physicians has called for the next administration to prioritise immigration and healthcare reforms and fast-track green cards for medical professionals from India. ****

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.