FGN51: PM-IND-LD AUS Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

****India, Australia firm up clean energy partnership; pushing for mega trade pact

Rio de Janeiro: India and Australia sealed an ambitious renewable energy partnership and set their eyes on a comprehensive economic cooperation agreement as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese vowed to significantly ramp up overall bilateral ties.****

FGN42: PM-BRAZIL-MASETTI

****PM Modi lauds Brazilian engineer-turned-Vedanta teacher Masetti for popularising Indian philosophy

Rio de Janeiro: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Jonas Masetti, who is based in Brazil and popularises Vedanta and Gita among the people, and also witnessed a performance based on the Ramayan during his visit here.****

FGN31: PM-GUYANA-LD ARRIVAL

****PM Modi arrives in Guyana to unprecedented welcome, handed over key to Georgetown city

Georgetown : Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Guyana on Wednesday the first visit by an Indian head of the state in more than 50 years said his visit “will deepen the friendship between our nations.”****

FGN34: PM-GUYANA-DIASPORA

****PM Modi meets Indian diaspora at Guyana

Georgetown : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised the Indian diaspora members many of them migrated more than 180 years ago in Guyana saying he was glad to see the members making a mark across different sectors.****

FGN55: COP29-INDIA-LD RANKINGS

****India drops two places but remains among top 10 climate performers: Report

Baku : India ranked 10th on a list of over 60 countries assessed for efforts to fight climate change despite dropping two spots compared to last ago, thanks to its low per capita emissions and rapid deployment of renewables, a report said on Wednesday.****

FGN44: COP29-INDIA-ADTATION

****COP29: India asks rich nations to honour adaptation finance commitments

Baku: India has called on developed countries to step up their support for climate adaptation in developing countries, saying the growing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events is putting the survival of people, especially in poor nations, at risk.****

UN50: UN-REPORT-INDIA

****India struggles with limited effectiveness of its gender responsive budgeting: UN Report

Bangkok: India struggles with limited effectiveness of its Gender Responsive Budgeting due to the exclusion of key programmes that benefit women and lack of sex-disaggregated data, said a new report launched at the UN Ministerial Conference on Women Empowerment here.****

FGN33: UN-REFORMS-INDIA

****Countries who feel neighbours have chance to become UNSC member oppose its expansion: India

New York: India is “unsatisfied” with the pace of progress on Security Council reform, the country’s envoy at the UN said, noting that there are countries who prefer the status quo and those that oppose expansion in the permanent category “at all costs” as they feel their neighbours may have a chance to become a member.****

FGN28: US-INDIA-TRUMP

****India looks forward to closely engaging with President-elect Donald Trump, his new administration: Amb Harish

New York: India looks forward to closely engaging with US President-elect Donald Trump and his new administration once they take over, New Delhi’s envoy to the UN has said.****

FGN24: UN-INDIA-PAK

****First issue in engaging with Pakistan is cessation of terrorism: India’s Ambassador at UN

New York: The first issue in engaging with Pakistan is the cessation of terrorism, India’s envoy at the UN said, underlining that India has been a long-standing victim of cross-border and global terrorism and has zero tolerance towards the scourge.****

FGN25: PAK-SECURITY-BALOCHISTAN

****Pakistan to launch comprehensive operation against militants in Balochistan

Islamabad, Pakistan decided to launch a comprehensive operation against militants in the southwestern province of Balochistan after a series of deadly attacks.****

FGN47: PAK-BLAST

****At least 12 security personnel killed in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar: Twelve security personnel and six terrorists were killed as a suicide bomber rammed an explosive laden vehicle into a joint check post in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the army said on Wednesday.****

FGN22: US-AGHI-CHINA INDIA TIES

**** China trying to improve ties with India to ease off US pressure from Trump: Business leader

Washington: China is trying to improve ties with India in an attempt to ease pressure from the incoming Trump administration, the head of a top India-centric US business advocacy and strategic group said on Tuesday.****

FGN15: US-TRUMP-LD COMMERCE SECRETARY

****Trump taps financial services company CEO as commerce secretary

Washington: US President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday tapped the CEO of a top financial services company as his commerce secretary and US trade representative.****

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.