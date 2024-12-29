FGN27: YEAR-PAKISTAN Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

****Pakistan 2024: Troubled ties with neighbours, economic woes and a problem called Khan

Islamabad: Pakistan was haunted by political uncertainty, economic instability, a deteriorating security situation and troubled relations with neighbours in 2024. But what defined the year were not just these perennial ills but the country’s inability to tackle incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan.****

****Pak solider killed, 11 wounded in firing by Afghan Taliban forces

Islamabad: A Pakistan paramilitary soldier has been killed and 11 others injured in firing by the Afghan Taliban forces at the border posts of Pakistan troops, days after strikes by Pakistan targeted the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban militants.****

****Musk vows to 'go to war' to defend H-1B visa programme; Trump sides with him

Washington: Elon Musk has received support from President-elect Donald Trump on his stance on H-1B visas, a day after the tech billionaire vowed to "go to war" to defend the programme used to bring skilled foreign workers to the US.****

****Air Canada flight catches fire on landing, all passengers evacuated safely

Ottawa: An Air Canada flight coming from St John’s city on Newfoundland Island had a rough landing at the Halifax airport in Goffs in Nova Scotia province that saw the aircraft skid down the runway and part of it catching fire.****

****Sri Lanka human rights body cries foul over denial to visit Rohingyas

Colombo: Sri Lanka’s Human Rights Commission has written a letter to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake alleging that they have been denied permission to meet Rohingya refugees staying at a military camp since last week.**** PTI

****Plane burst into flames after skidding off runway at airport in South Korea, killing at least 176

Seoul: A passenger plane burst into flames Sunday after it skidded off a runway at a South Korean airport and slammed into a concrete fence when its front landing gear apparently failed to deploy, killing most of the 181 people on board, in one of the country's worst aviation disasters.****

