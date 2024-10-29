FGN63 UK-MYANMAR-SANCTIONS ****UK, EU, Canada impose new sanctions on Myanmar's military regime Following are the top foreign stories at 2030 hours

London: The UK, EU and Canada Tuesday announced joint sanctions targeting the Myanmar military junta's access to military material, equipment and funds. By Aditi Khanna****

FGN56 CHINA-CHILDBIRTHS ****China announces new measures for couples to have more children to avert demographic crisis

Beijing: China has announced a slew of policies, including a childbirth subsidy system and tax cuts for parents, aimed at motivating couples to have more children to halt the falling birth-rates in order to deal with the looming demographic crisis. By K J M Varma ****

FGN52 US-2NDLD DIWALI **** Biden hosts Diwali celebration at White House

Washington: US President Joe Biden on Monday hosted a Diwali celebration at the White House that was attended by more than 600 eminent Indian Americans, including Congressmen, officials, and corporate executives, from across the country.****

FGN49 PAK-DAM-WORKERS-LD KILLED **** 5 workers killed, 2 injured in suspected separatist attack in Pakistan's restive Balochistan

Karachi: At least five workers were killed and two others injured on Tuesday after unidentified gunmen opened fire at a dam construction site in the Panjgur district of Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, officials said.****

FGN46 PAK-COURT-ACTIVISTS **** Pak anti-terrorism court approves three-day physical remand of prominent human rights lawyer Imaan, her husband

Islamabad: An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Tuesday approved a three-day physical remand of prominent lawyer and human rights activist Imaan Mazari and her husband Hadi Ali, handing over the couple to the police in a case related to alleged interference in government operations.****

FGN18 CHINA-BRAZIL-BRI **** Brazil becomes second BRICS country after India not to join China’s BRI

Beijing: In a major setback to China’s BRI, Brazil has decided against joining Beijing’s multi-billion-dollar initiative becoming the second country after India in the BRICS bloc not to endorse the mega project.****

FGN8 CHINA-SPACE STATION **** China to launch its fourth manned mission for space station

Beijing/Jiuquan: China on Tuesday announced plans to launch its fourth manned mission to replace the crew of its space station and named a three-member squad, including a woman, to man the low-orbit station for the next six months.****

FGN2 US-NEERA TANDEN **** Harris focused on practical results, being as inclusive as possible: Neera Tanden

Washington: Vice President Kamala Harris is focused on being as inclusive as possible and on practical results, a top Indian American adviser to President Joe Biden said on Monday, observing that she is a “tremendous” leader.****

FGN41 ISRAEL-PALESTINE-3RDLD WAR **** Israeli strike in northern Gaza kills at least 60 as Hezbollah announces new leader

Deir al-Balah : An Israeli strike on a five-story building where displaced Palestinians were sheltering in the northern Gaza Strip killed at least 60 people early on Tuesday, more than half of them women and children, Gaza's Health Ministry said.****

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.