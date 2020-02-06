e-paper
For Valentine’s day, Domino’s has a $9,000 pizza engagement ring

The lavish ring, which has a pizza slice on top of it made out of ‘cheese’ and ‘pepperoni’ rubies, was designed by Domino’s and is expected to be placed on one woman’s finger come Valentine’s Day.

Feb 06, 2020
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
For the Valentine’s day this year, Domino’s Australia has unveiled an engagement ring worth $9,000 for “one lucky pizza lover”.

The shared post reads: “Does someone have a ‘pizza’ your heart? We’re giving one lucky pizza lover the chance to pop the question with this diamond pizza slice engagement ring!”

The expensive slice has a total diamond weight of more than one carat, which is likely well out of the price range for most suitors looking to pop the question.

 

For a chance to win the slice of a lifetime applicants must submit a 30-second video explaining how they would involve a Domino’s pizza in their romantic engagement, dailymail.co.uk reported.

Entries close on February 12 and the winner will be announced in secret, so as not to ruin the surprise for their significant other.

Soon the tweet went viral, thus, leading to some hilarious jokes, memes and good sarcasm on Twitter.

A user wrote: “I hope I win I really do 9 years we’ve been together can’t afford a ring this would really help and make things special because we like pizza and eating like fat piggy’s together.”

Another wrote: “I’d like to point out that there is no pineapple on that slice.”

A pizza lover wrote: “I want this! I am married to pizza.”

A Tweeple remarked, “Um no, I’d rather have the money that is the ugliest ring ever! And I love Diamonds , Ruby’s. But NO. That’s crazy.”

