 Former CEO of Indonesia's Pertamina jailed over Cheniere LNG contract | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Former CEO of Indonesia's Pertamina jailed over Cheniere LNG contract

Reuters |
Jun 25, 2024 05:17 PM IST

INDONESIA-PERTAMINA/LNG (PIX):Former CEO of Indonesia's Pertamina jailed over Cheniere LNG contract

JAKARTA, - A former chief executive of Indonesia's state energy firm Pertamina has been sentenced to nine years in jail for graft in a case related to a long-term contract to procure liquefied natural gas from a unit of U.S. company Cheniere Energy.

Former CEO of Indonesia's Pertamina jailed over Cheniere LNG contract
Former CEO of Indonesia's Pertamina jailed over Cheniere LNG contract

The Central Jakarta Corruption Court on Monday found Karen Agustiawan guilty of improper procurement from the unit Corpus Christi Liquefaction, a video of the hearing showed. The court also fined her 500 million rupiah .

Her lawyer, Luhut Pangaribuan, told Reuters on Tuesday that she would appeal the verdict.

Cheniere did not immediately respond to a request for comment and Corpus Christi could not immediately be reached for comment. Pertamina said it respected the legal process.

Pertamina's first female CEO, who led the company between 2009 to 2014, Agustiawan was found guilty of improperly signing a long-term sales and purchase contract with Corpus Christi, a deal that caused state losses of $113.84 million between 2011 to 2014, according to state news agency Antara.

Pertamina had resold LNG cargoes from Corpus Christi to the international market at a loss because the market in Indonesia could not absorb them, local media reports said.

Agustiawan had denied any wrong doing and said she was following government orders.

Corpus Christi was not a defendant in the case, but the panel of judges at the court said it had the "responsibility" to repay the country for the losses, media reported.

In a separate case in 2020, Agustiawan was acquitted by the Supreme Court when it overturned an eight-year prison sentence handed by a lower court over her decision for Pertamina to invest in the Basker Manta Gummy Block in Australia in 2009. The court had ruled at the time that her business judgment was not a crime.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on World News, US News , Hollywood News , Anime and Top Headlines from around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / Former CEO of Indonesia's Pertamina jailed over Cheniere LNG contract
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On