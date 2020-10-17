e-paper
Home / World News / Former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif accuses country’s army chief of toppling his govt

Former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif accuses country’s army chief of toppling his govt

“Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, you packed up our government, which was working well, and put the nation and the country at the alter of your wishes,” Sharif said addressing a large protest gathering of opposition parties in the eastern Pakistani city of Gujranwala.

world Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 02:19 IST
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Islamabad
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. (AP file photo)
         

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday accused the country’s army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa of toppling his government, pressuring the judiciary, and installing the current government of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the 2018 elections.

“Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, you packed up our government, which was working well, and put the nation and the country at the alter of your wishes,” Sharif said addressing a large protest gathering of opposition parties in the eastern Pakistani city of Gujranwala.

Sharif addressed the crowd via video link from London.

