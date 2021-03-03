Former top White House physician Ronny Jackson drank on duty, made sexual comments: Report

US House representative Ronny Jackson made “sexual and denigrating” comments about a female staff and drank alcohol while working as a top White House physician under the previous administrations, according to a report obtained by CNN. The office of the Department of Defense (DoD) inspector general has been investigating Jackson since 2018, particularly after the White House doctor withdrew as President Donald Trump's nominee to run the Veterans Affairs Department following allegations of “hostile work environment" and "drunkenness”.

The investigation, which included interviews of 78 witnesses and a review of White House documents, led to the conclusion that Jackson failed to treat his subordinates with dignity and respect, according to CNN. The report has further claimed that the majority of witnesses interviewed as a part of the investigation used words like “meltdowns,” “rages,” “tantrums,” and “aggressive” to describe the physician’s behaviour.

The Pentagon report also alleges, per CNN, that the physician, who achieved the position of rear admiral in the US Navy, behaved inappropriately as he consumed alcohol and sleeping medication while on duty. During an overseas presidential trip, Jackson allegedly told a medical subordinate that a female colleague of his had “great t**s” and “a nice a**”, according to CNN citing witnesses. The report is expected to be released by the Pentagon watchdog later on Wednesday.

The DoD office of inspector general conducts audits, evaluations, administrative investigations, and overseas contingency operations, providing oversight related to the programs and operations of the Pentagon. The administrative investigations, conducted in the case of Jackson, oversees allegations of misconduct by senior DoD officials.

Jackson has reportedly rejected the allegations and accused Democrats of using the report to “repeat and rehash untrue attacks on my integrity.” "I flat out reject any allegation that I consumed alcohol while on duty. I also categorically deny any implication that I was in any way sexually inappropriate at work, outside of work, or anywhere with any member of my staff or anyone else. That is not me and what is alleged did not happen,” Jackson was quoted as saying by Axios.