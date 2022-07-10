Former UK ministers Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid join leadership race
British Conservative lawmakers and former health ministers Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid used interviews with the Telegraph newspaper to announce they were joining the race to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister.
Both Hunt, who lost out to Johnson in the 2019 leadership race, and Javid, said as leader they would cut corporation tax to 15%, while Javid also said he would reverse an increase in social security contributions which took place in April.
"It’s very straightforward why I want to do it," Hunt told the Telegraph of his plans to run. "It is because we have to restore trust, grow the economy, and win the next election."
Javid, who is also a former finance minister, told the newspaper: "We cannot afford not to have tax cuts."
Oprah Winfrey's father dies. He was 89
Oprah Winfrey's father, Vernon Winfrey, has died at the age of 89. Oprah confirmed in an Instagram post that her father died in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday. Earlier this week, Oprah surprised her father by throwing him a surprise barbeque in Nashville on the Fourth of July. Oprah spent her early childhood at her father's hometown of Kosciusko, Mississippi, and in Milwaukee with her mother, Vernita Lee, who died in 2018.
Sri Lanka's president to resign on July 13; PM's house attacked: Top facts
The Sri Lanka Parliament speaker said President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has agreed to resign on Wednesday even as protesters have broken into Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's private residence and set it on fire. "To ensure a peaceful transition, the president said he will step down on July 13," parliamentary speaker Mahinda Abeywardana said in a televised statement. The office of Wickremesinghe said the protesters forced their way into his Colombo home on Saturday evening.
Zelensky sacks Ukraine's envoy to India, other ambassadors
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Kyiv's ambassador to Germany on Saturday as well as several other top foreign envoys, the presidential website said. In a decree that gave no reason for the move, he announced the sacking of Ukraine's ambassadors to Germany, India, Czech Republic, Norway and Hungary. Zelensky has urged his diplomats to drum up international support and military aid for Ukraine as it tries to fend off Russia's Feb. 24 invasion.
Sri Lankan crisis: Protesters set PM Ranil Wickremesinghe's residence on fire
Protesters on Saturday set the private residence of Sri Lankan prime minister on fire in Colombo, multiple media reports said. A mob stormed into Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's home in Colombo on Saturday evening and set it ablaze, AFP quoted police and his office. The incident comes hours after Wickremesinghe said he was resigning after party leaders in parliament demanded both he and president Gotabaya Rajapaksa step down.
Sri Lanka economic crisis: 4 decisions taken at all-party meeting with Speaker
Member of the Parliament of Sri Lanka, Dullas Alahapperuma, said four key decisions were taken during the all-party meeting presided by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on Saturday. Sri Lanka is mired in a deep political and economic crisis and on Saturday the country's president was forced to flee President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, whose government has been blamed for chronic mismanagement of the country's finances' residence not long before it was stormed by a huge crowd of protesters. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe must resign immediately.
