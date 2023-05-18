Four children found alive in Colombian Amazon after plane crash
AFP |
May 18, 2023 04:02 AM IST
Four Indigenous children missing for more than two weeks after a plane crash in the Colombian Amazon have been found alive, President Gustavo Petro said Wednesday.
"After arduous search efforts by our Military Forces we have found alive the four children who had disappeared due to the plane crash" in southern Colombia on May 1, Petro said on Twitter.
