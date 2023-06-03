Home / World News / France can hardly be a 'moderator' in Ukraine war, Kremlin says

France can hardly be a 'moderator' in Ukraine war, Kremlin says

Reuters |
Jun 03, 2023 08:01 PM IST

President Vladimir Putin is open to any contacts in order to achieve Russia's goals, Kremlin said.

France can hardly be a "moderator" in the Ukrainian conflict due to its active participation in it, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Russia-Ukraine War: French President Emmanuel Macron holds a press conference.(AFP)
Russia-Ukraine War: French President Emmanuel Macron holds a press conference.(AFP)

Peskov told Russian state television reporter Pavel Zarubin that, at the same time, President Vladimir Putin is open to any contacts in order to achieve Russia's goals.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis emmanuel macron
russia ukraine crisis emmanuel macron
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out