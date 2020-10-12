e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 12, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / France must avoid general Covid-19 lockdown by all means, says PM Castex

France must avoid general Covid-19 lockdown by all means, says PM Castex

Speaking Monday on France Info radio, Castex urged the public to wear face coverings as much as possible, keep contacts to a minimum and take other basic sanitary measures to avoid infection.

world Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 14:41 IST
Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
“I’m not asking anything revolutionary,” Castex said. It’s essential for companies to keep working, and children to keep going to school, he said.
“I’m not asking anything revolutionary,” Castex said. It’s essential for companies to keep working, and children to keep going to school, he said.(Reuters file photo)
         

France must avoid another general lockdown by all means possible in the face of a “very strong” resurgence of Covid-19, said Prime Minister Jean Castex.

Speaking Monday on France Info radio, Castex urged the public to wear face coverings as much as possible, keep contacts to a minimum and take other basic sanitary measures to avoid infection.

“I’m not asking anything revolutionary,” Castex said. It’s essential for companies to keep working, and children to keep going to school, he said.

Also Read: Soaring coronavirus cases put more French cities on alert

France has emphasized local measures to combat a surge in coronavirus cases in recent weeks after a two-month national lockdown in the spring devastated the economy. With new infections spiking to fresh highs, there’s little evidence the piecemeal approach is working.

Toulouse and Montpellier this weekend joined other French cities that have been placed on maximum alert as the number of coronavirus cases in the country rose by nearly 27,000 on Saturday. Bars, casinos and exhibitions in the cities will close while restaurants, cinemas and museums have to abide by stricter health rules starting Monday.

New phone app

The government plans to release a new “stop-covid” mobile-phone app on Oct. 22 to help contain the virus, Castex said. The government is also considering additional unspecified measures if the situation doesn’t improve in the next 15 days, he said.

Separately, President Emmanuel Macron will not be isolating after coming into contact with French Polynesia President Édouard Fritch, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, because Macron has followed sanitary protocols meticulously, with masks and social distancing, according to the Elysee.

tags
top news
Army’s BRO building 100+ bridges by March, most of them near China border
Army’s BRO building 100+ bridges by March, most of them near China border
Sitharaman announces Rs 12,000-crore interest-free 50-year loan to states
Sitharaman announces Rs 12,000-crore interest-free 50-year loan to states
Hours after quitting Congress, actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar joins BJP
Hours after quitting Congress, actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar joins BJP
DRDO fires Nirbhay cruise missile into sea, hits abort after 8 minutes
DRDO fires Nirbhay cruise missile into sea, hits abort after 8 minutes
FM Sitharaman announces LTC cash voucher scheme
FM Sitharaman announces LTC cash voucher scheme
‘Kid showed great composure’:Steve Smith impressed by two Indian youngsters
‘Kid showed great composure’:Steve Smith impressed by two Indian youngsters
‘Issue bound to arise’: SC notice to Govt on plea against farm laws
‘Issue bound to arise’: SC notice to Govt on plea against farm laws
MI vs DC Review and RCB vs KKR Preview on Battleground T20
MI vs DC Review and RCB vs KKR Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In