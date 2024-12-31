Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

France reports bird flu on two farms, losing disease-free status

Reuters |
Dec 31, 2024 03:35 PM IST

HEALTH-BIRDFLU/FRANCE (PIX):France reports bird flu on two farms, losing disease-free status

PARIS, - France has confirmed bird flu outbreaks on two poultry farms, just days after being officially declared free of the virus, the agriculture ministry said.

France reports bird flu on two farms, losing disease-free status
France reports bird flu on two farms, losing disease-free status

Highly pathogenic avian influenza , commonly called bird flu, has spread across Europe in a seasonal wave linked to migrating birds, though the impact has been less severe than in the United States, where flock losses have led to record egg prices and the virus has been transmitted to cattle and humans.

French authorities confirmed the new cases on two farms in the northwestern region of Normandy on Dec. 27 and Dec. 28, the ministry said in a statement late on Monday.

"As a direct consequence of these outbreaks, France loses its HPAI-free status that it had just regained on Dec. 15," it said.

Disease-free status for bird flu means no farm outbreaks have been reported for at least a month. The classification can allow trade restrictions from importing countries to be lifted.

France has credited a vaccination programme, launched a year ago, for curbing the spread of bird flu compared with previous seasons. The plan has focused on farm ducks, notably reared for foie gras pate and seen as particularly vulnerable to bird flu.

The country nonetheless remains on high alert for the virus given continued risks of contamination from migrating birds, the ministry said.

In a separate notification to the World Organisation for Animal Health , the French authorities detailed that the outbreaks occurred on farms with 25,000 and 540 poultry birds, respectively, with the entire flocks culled as a safety measure.

Elsewhere in Europe, Germany detected a new bird flu case on a poultry farm in Bavaria, with the 16,000-strong flock also slaughtered, according to a notification to WOAH published on Monday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On